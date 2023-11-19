First Snow on the Psiloritis Mountains, Crete

Δια-SOS-τε τη Μεσαρά has published on Facebook a picture of the Psiloritis Mountains under a thin blanket of snow, the first of the winter season in Crete.

First snow on the Psiloritis Mountains. Photograph taken on Sunday, November 19, 2023, by the Moroni Municipality of Faistos (Courtesy Δια-SOS-τε τη Μεσαρά on Facebook)

Last night, when other parts of Crete experienced heavy rains and thunderstorms, the peaks of the Psiloritis Mountains embraced the first snowfall. Dia-SOS-te Mesara published a picture earlier today, showing Sela tou Digeni (Σέλα του Διγενή, in English, the Saddle of Digenis) under a thin blanket of snow.

Meteo.gr reported winter-like minimum temperatures across Greece early Sunday morning, with temperatures dropping below zero in many mountainous and semi-mountainous areas. The lowest minimum temperature of -9.6 °C was recorded at the Kaimaktsalan Ski Center in Voras (Central Macedonia). The table below (in Greek) displays eight stations (excluding ski resorts) of the National Observatory of Athens automatic weather station network that registered the lowest temperatures.

Seli weather station (Central Macedonia): -5.4°C Weather station of Kozani (Western Macedonia): -4.2°C Weather station of Metsovo (Epirus): -4.1°C Ochiro Nevrokopi (Macedonia): -3.5°C Variko Florina (West Macedonia): -3.3°C Plikati (Mastorochoria, Ioannina regional unit): -3.3°C Mavrolithari (Mount Oeta in northern Phocis): -3.0°C Terovo Ioannina (Dodoni in Ioannina in the Epirus Region): -2.8°C

Despite the first snowfall and the first winter-like temperatures experienced during the weekend, Greece and Crete will have good weather on Monday, November 20, 2023, with a noticeable increase in temperature. Some areas may have limited visibility at night and early morning, with frost expected in the north and semi-mountainous continental areas in the early morning hours.

Temperatures will range from -3 to 15 degrees in Western Macedonia, -2 to 17-18 degrees in the rest of Northern Greece, 2 to 18 degrees in Epirus, 2 to 19 degrees in Thessaly, 3 to 19-21 degrees in the rest of the mainland, 7 to 18 degrees in the Ionian islands, 4 to 16 degrees in the North-East Aegean islands, and 7 to 19 degrees in the remaining island parts of the Aegean. In Crete, the maximum temperature will reach 22 degrees Celsius in some areas.