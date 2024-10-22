Vacations By Rail Unveils Its Top 25 Tours of 2025

Vacations By Rail announced the Top 25 Tours for 2025, designed to captivate and inspire travellers and invite them to explore the world like never before. Among these rail adventures, Vacations By Rail capitalizes on the allure of the Northern Lights to offer bespoke journeys to Alaska and Scandinavia.

Quest for Alaska’s Northern Lights & Winter Nights

This extraordinary 7-day escapade immerses travellers in Alaska’s winter magic. From Fairbanks, adventurers board the scenic Aurora Winter Train, journeying through stunning Alaskan vistas, including the magnificent Denali National Park. A night under the expansive sky offers a prime opportunity to gaze upon the ethereal aurora borealis. Highlights of this tour include:

Dog-sled ride: Experience the thrill of traversing snow-laden tundra

Experience the thrill of traversing snow-laden tundra Curling lesson: Master this classic northern pastime

Master this classic northern pastime Wildlife interaction: Visit the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center

Scandinavian Arctic Adventure on the Horizon

A remarkable 12-day Scandinavian experience beckons, navigating through Norway’s majestic fjords into the Arctic Circle, reaching the northernmost tip of Europe. This cruise voyage promises awe-inspiring sights at each turn. From Oslo, passengers embark on:

Scenic Bergen Railway: Revel in breathtaking fjord views

Revel in breathtaking fjord views Majestic cruise sailing: Travel to the Arctic aboard a luxurious ship

Travel to the Arctic aboard a luxurious ship Fjord and glacier vistas: Witness nature’s grandeur up close

This journey offers a chance to see the magical Northern Lights while sailing through the Lofoten Islands. As the cruise progresses north, infinite beauty unfolds with every passing landscape, from towering fjords to gleaming glaciers, inviting travellers to experience the unparalleled splendour of the Arctic territories.