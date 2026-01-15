DYPA Social Tourism Just Got Extended Until June 2026, and Yes, It Can Cover Free Nights

Greece is not short on travel deals, but this one is different — it is not early-bird discounts or influencer-coded luxury. It is a real programme meant to help people who actually need it take a break.

The DYPA Social Tourism programme is now in full operation, and the key update is simple but essential: it has been extended to 13 months, with a new end date of June 30, 2026.

That means if you already hold a DYPA social tourism voucher, you have more time and more flexibility to use it — and that matters in the real world, where people do not always have the luxury to book holidays like they are planning a wedding.

What voucher holders can actually do

Voucher beneficiaries can book up to six overnight stays in tourist accommodation of their choice, provided it is registered in the DYPA Provider Registry.

There is no complicated middle step. It is done through direct contact with the accommodation provider and by agreement.

In plain terms: you find a registered place, you call them, you agree, you go.

Free Extra Nights in Specific Areas

This is where the programme becomes more than helpful — it becomes strategic.

For certain regions (especially islands and areas that have faced pressure, crisis impacts, or natural disaster recovery needs), DYPA offers enhanced benefits with no private contribution required.

Up to 10 free nights

You can get up to ten overnight stays completely free in accommodation located on the islands:

Leros, Lesvos, Chios, Kos, Samos, Rhodes

Up to 12 free nights

Even more generous: up to twelve overnight stays for free in:

Northern Evia, specifically the municipalities:

Istiaia–Aidipsos

Mantoudi–Limni–Agia Anna

and also in the Regional Units:

Magnesia

Karditsa

Larissa

Trikala

Evros

This is an effective way to support both Greek households and local economies that need stronger year-round visitor flow.

Ferry Tickets Are Subsidised Too

The programme also subsidises ferry tickets — because in Greece, accommodation is only half the battle.

For beneficiaries, ferry tickets come with 25% private contribution.

For people with disabilities (AMEA), ferry travel is provided free of charge (no economic burden).

That part is not just supportive — it is fair.

DYPA directs interested citizens to the official programme page for full details and updated information.