Don’t Miss GR Wave Fest Faneromeni 2022

Coming up October 8th – 9th on the amazing beaches off Faneromeni near Sitia, GR Wave Fest Faneromeni 2022 promises thrilling windsurfing action. This 3rd annual edition features 30+ competitors vying for the coveted title.

The competition is organized by the Nautical Club of Sitia and the Region of Crete as part of the annual Games program. The now traditional windsurfing competition will start at 8 AM on Saturday and will continue through Sunday at 4 PM. The video below is from last year’s event.

To get to the beach at Papadiokambos (known by windsurfers as Faneromeni), travel east for about 2 hours on the main coastal road to Agios Nikolaos and then to Sitia. Watch for a turnoff to Agion Panton Gorge, a few kilometers west of Sitia. Take care, the sign is not visible from the Heraklion direction, and the road is uphill and obscure.

The road is winding and about 7 kilometers long. But the views are worth the drive. This part of Crete is a captivating wilderness with a legend around each bend in the road. Seriously, just the drive is an adventure, you’ll see. We’ll see you there.

For more information and scheduling because of wind conditions, check the Facebook pages of the event.

Editor’s Note: Feature image courtesy of our amazing adventurer friend, Alexandros Roniotis, the founder of Cretan Beaches.