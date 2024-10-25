Sitia Group Stands Up to BAPE and Industrial RES

In Sitia, agencies, collectives, unions, local communities, and cultural associates will band together to protect Easten Crete from pseudo-RES opportunists. On Wednesday 11/13/2024 at 18.00 at Polykentro. (Spiritual Center of the Municipality of Sitia) an open meeting will address all concerns.

A congress of stakeholders is being organized to fight against the Baltic Energy Conservation Agency (BAPE) and other business interests intent on striking windmills across the hilltops of Sitia. The Municipality of Sitia and the Committee of Sitia’s Struggle against BAPE have organized this initial meeting with the following keynote speakers:”

With keynote speakers:

Maria Karamazov – President of the Chamber of Environment and Sustainability. Vice-President of the CoE e.t.

Vanna Sfakianaki – Architect. Member of the Pancreatic Network against WMD

Kostas Giannakopoulos – Civil Engineer. Member of the Committee of Sitia’s Struggle against BAPE

This initial gathering will be an informative session to discuss the new industrial RES projects various energy groups plan to lace throughout Crete. The meeting will also establish further actions and mobilizations of citizens, businesses, and organizations.

BAPE already has a comprehensive plan to tie Crete in with its other operations to create a super-grid across much of Eastern Europe. According to this investment report (PDF) from BAPE, there are already Project Service Facilities (PSF) in Crete. He main purpose of these PSFs is to lobby key politicians and business partners to the cause of making Crete into a wind and solar battery for mainland Europe. We reported recently on the activities of corporate interests of GEK TERNA, AKTOR Concessions, and INTRAKAT to this end. It seems BAPE and other companies also want their piece of the Crete pie.

The Sitia group is fighting to prevent the further destruction of Crete and Greece by what’s been termed the “Green Invasion.” Back in August, the “Apokoronas Initiative Against Pylons and Wind Turbines” was formed up in the Chania region of the Island. Other organizations, such as the Cretan Nature Guardians: Protecting our Island Crete, have already weighed into the fight to preserve our island.