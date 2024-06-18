Agios Nikolaos Hosts Week of Cretan Tradition This Week

The Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, with the support of the Region of Crete, is holding the ” Week of Cretan Tradition ” until June 21.

This artistic event is an inspirational experience for everyone interested in cultural traditions and for those who aspire to learn more about Crete popular culture.

In the events that will take place in the Lake of Agios Nikolaos until June 19 and in the courtyard of the old Neapolis High School on June 20 & 21, musical groups, dance, and choral groups will appear. Much emphasis will be placed on the presentation of local products and traditional professions, where in specially designed kiosks, locals and foreigners will be given the opportunity to watch the preparation of traditional products.

On Thursday, 20/6, in Neapolis, the participants will have the opportunity to watch a special partnership between G. Papatzanis and the Armenian artist Haig Yazdjian.