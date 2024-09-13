Maria Lioni Oversees €2M Kotsifou Gorge Repair Effort

Maria Lioni, the Deputy Regional Governor of Rethymno, her team from the Technical Works Directorate of the Rethymno Regional Unit, contractors, and local leaders visited Kotsifou Gorge. The objective of this visit was to oversee ongoing restoration activities related to the project “Repairing Damage from Landslide on Provincial Road Section 4—Kotsifou Gorge in Rethymno.” The budget for this project is €2,000,000.

This undertaking focuses on essential interventions to fix the damage caused by landslides in a section of Kotsifou Gorge. The restoration works aim to reinforce the stability of the slopes, including:

Removal of unstable masses : The bulk of these have already been completed.

: The bulk of these have already been completed. Installation of anchored mesh : Anchors, ranging from 3.0 to 12.0 meters in length, are being installed, with over 170 completed out of the 790 planned.

: Anchors, ranging from 3.0 to 12.0 meters in length, are being installed, with over 170 completed out of the 790 planned. Drainage systems : Rainwater is being managed through a lined concrete trench in the areas prone to overflow.

: Rainwater is being managed through a lined concrete trench in the areas prone to overflow. Road and wall reconstruction: Most of the adjacent road and concrete wall work near the river has also been completed.

These anchoring tasks are executed using a crane on the work floor, with skilled climbing personnel working in shifts to maximise daily output.

Maria Lioni expressed satisfaction with the progress despite daily challenges. She noted, “The project has reached a satisfactory level of completion, and we are quite pleased. Teams are operating daily in two shifts, with plans to extend to three shifts soon, regardless of weather conditions. We aim to deliver the project as swiftly as possible.“

The visit highlighted strong efforts to restore safety and infrastructure at Kotsifou Gorge. With committed teams working diligently, the region anticipates the project’s timely completion, enhancing travel and business prospects for locals and visitors alike.