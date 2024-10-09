Crete Summer Ends: Time to Kiss “It” Goodbye

Crete, one of the top 25 destinations in the world, is a continent all its own. The majestic beauty of the Island is one of many facets that make it so difficult to say goodbye. No matter what, though, sooner or later visitors must tell the mythical land to kiss their sunbaked asses goodbye. It’s a harsh and cruel reality. That is, unless they decide to never leave! Here are some images of magic places, secret places, and a few of the forlorn leaving Crete and Cretans in the rearview.

The Instagram above was shot at the fabulous Creta Maris Resort in Hersonissos, on the Island’s North coast. Creta Maris is an all-inclusive resort just a few minutes from Heraklion’s international airport. It is one of Crete’s highest-rated vacation stays on Tripadvisor and other review sites. The expansive resort is the top-rated all-inclusive in the Hersonissos area.

Here’s one for you. Imagine you stayed near a secret beach like this somewhere on Crete for a couple of weeks. I’ve lived here for seven years, and I don’t even know where it is. The stars at night, from here, could pull you right into heaven. Places like this are common on the unbelievable coast of this mythical Isle. This is one reason my wife, son, and I could never put Keftiu (the actual name of Crete) in our review. Amazing is almost ordinary here.

The subject in the share above said it all with the hashtag #byecrete and the little symbol for Poseidon. She learned about the protector of this ancient place, the god of the seas surrounding the birthplace of Zeus and many other mythical (maybe real) deities. Nicole seems to have put Crete behind her, for now, but most people who come to visit return again and again. And some just stay for good.

@argophilia Cape Goudouros, Crete#crete #goudouras #summer2024🌴☀️ ♬ Thalasses – Giorgos Papadopoulos The fine pebbly beach at Cape Goudouros in the far Southeast of Crete is deserted even at the height of the touristic season. People who visit this part of the Island get the authentic Crete of half a century ago. Legend has it that a long-lost city lies undiscovered somewhere in the area. I think I know where after exploring this part of Lassithi for a week. If I find it, I’ll never tell!

I’ll kiss all our visitors goodbye with this wonderful compilation of the wonders of our island. We welcome those who decided to never stay, and look forward to seeing all those who once (or ten times) visited and could not stay away. And if you had to leave, it’s okay to tell us to kiss “it” goodbye for now.

Image credit: Feature image by Michael Knapek