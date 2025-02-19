CORAL Cold Snap: Heraklion Opens Emergency Shelters for Homeless During Harsh Weather

- Emergency shelters in Heraklion open nightly from February 19th during harsh weather due to the CORAL cold snap.
- Services provided include warm drinks, blankets, and first aid supplies.
- Support centers like KEKOIFAPI and the Youth Polykentro will offer relief throughout the day.
- Outreach work ensures essentials reach those on the streets.
- Assistance hotline is available for help or information.
Emergency Shelters Open to Protect the Vulnerable
As weather patterns take a drastic turn with the CORAL cold snap erupting across Crete, Heraklion’s Municipality has activated its emergency support facilities for homeless individuals. The forecast predicts severe chills, sporadic heavy rain, and snowfalls starting Wednesday night, February 19th, prompting city services to act swiftly.
To shield its residents from the harsh effects, the city has made the Emergency Crisis Center at L. Ikarou 121 available nightly from 8:00 PM. Open until Friday, February 21st, this shelter offers warmth and a safe space. Additionally, the city’s KEKOIFAPI care centers and the Youth Polykentro (Androgeo 4) extend their support daily from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Visitors can enjoy hot drinks and respite from the extreme conditions.
Ensuring Aid Reaches Those Who Need It Most
Heraklion’s Social Services team will launch outreach efforts on Thursday morning, distributing essential items such as warm beverages, blankets, and supplies to people living without shelter. During their rounds, staff will also inform these individuals about the available facilities and services.
Hotlines remain operational for citizens seeking further assistance. The community is encouraged to contact the Municipal Police at 2813409500 during designated hours for guidance or aid. This comprehensive effort underscores the city’s commitment to safeguarding its vulnerable populations amid adverse weather.
Available KEKOIFAPI Centers:
- Agia Triada: 12 Vourdoumpadon St., 2810333261
- Kentro: 47-49 Demokratias St., 2810300207
- Katsampas: 4 Agisilaou St., 2810301437
- Poros: 15 Megalou Konstantinou St., 2810300160
- Therissos: Minoos & Michael Archangelou, 2810256271
- Deilina: Ergotelous & Pyrou, 2810314322
- Talos: Machis Kritis & Ifestou, 2810315453
- Mastabas: 34 Lefthereou St., 2810360973
- Fortetsa: 8 Hippokratous St., 2810360399
- Agios Ioannis: 40 Chatzaki St., 2810235675
- Nea Alikarnassos: 13 Dionysiou & Artemisiou St., 2810221738
The city emphasizes that additional steps will be implemented if weather conditions worsen, with updates provided promptly. Measures aim not only to assist citizens but to reflect the solidarity of a well-prepared community. This structured response highlights Heraklion’s proactive approach to weather-related emergencies.