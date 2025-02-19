CORAL Cold Snap: Heraklion Opens Emergency Shelters for Homeless During Harsh Weather

Emergency shelters in Heraklion open nightly from February 19th during harsh weather due to the CORAL cold snap.

Services provided include warm drinks, blankets, and first aid supplies.

Support centers like KEKOIFAPI and the Youth Polykentro will offer relief throughout the day.

Outreach work ensures essentials reach those on the streets.

Assistance hotline is available for help or information.

Emergency Shelters Open to Protect the Vulnerable

As weather patterns take a drastic turn with the CORAL cold snap erupting across Crete, Heraklion’s Municipality has activated its emergency support facilities for homeless individuals. The forecast predicts severe chills, sporadic heavy rain, and snowfalls starting Wednesday night, February 19th, prompting city services to act swiftly.

To shield its residents from the harsh effects, the city has made the Emergency Crisis Center at L. Ikarou 121 available nightly from 8:00 PM. Open until Friday, February 21st, this shelter offers warmth and a safe space. Additionally, the city’s KEKOIFAPI care centers and the Youth Polykentro (Androgeo 4) extend their support daily from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Visitors can enjoy hot drinks and respite from the extreme conditions.

Ensuring Aid Reaches Those Who Need It Most

Heraklion’s Social Services team will launch outreach efforts on Thursday morning, distributing essential items such as warm beverages, blankets, and supplies to people living without shelter. During their rounds, staff will also inform these individuals about the available facilities and services.

Hotlines remain operational for citizens seeking further assistance. The community is encouraged to contact the Municipal Police at 2813409500 during designated hours for guidance or aid. This comprehensive effort underscores the city’s commitment to safeguarding its vulnerable populations amid adverse weather.

Available KEKOIFAPI Centers:

Agia Triada: 12 Vourdoumpadon St., 2810333261

12 Vourdoumpadon St., 2810333261 Kentro: 47-49 Demokratias St., 2810300207

47-49 Demokratias St., 2810300207 Katsampas: 4 Agisilaou St., 2810301437

4 Agisilaou St., 2810301437 Poros: 15 Megalou Konstantinou St., 2810300160

15 Megalou Konstantinou St., 2810300160 Therissos: Minoos & Michael Archangelou, 2810256271

Minoos & Michael Archangelou, 2810256271 Deilina: Ergotelous & Pyrou, 2810314322

Ergotelous & Pyrou, 2810314322 Talos: Machis Kritis & Ifestou, 2810315453

Machis Kritis & Ifestou, 2810315453 Mastabas: 34 Lefthereou St., 2810360973

34 Lefthereou St., 2810360973 Fortetsa: 8 Hippokratous St., 2810360399

8 Hippokratous St., 2810360399 Agios Ioannis: 40 Chatzaki St., 2810235675

40 Chatzaki St., 2810235675 Nea Alikarnassos: 13 Dionysiou & Artemisiou St., 2810221738

The city emphasizes that additional steps will be implemented if weather conditions worsen, with updates provided promptly. Measures aim not only to assist citizens but to reflect the solidarity of a well-prepared community. This structured response highlights Heraklion’s proactive approach to weather-related emergencies.