Crete Extends Tourist Season Due to Climate Change

Crete is reaping the benefits of climate change by extending its tourist season. Manolis Tsakalakis, President of the Crete Hotel Association, said the island capitalizes on favourable weather conditions stretching from early spring to winter (full report in Greek via Neakriti).

How Climate Change Influences Crete’s Extended Tourist Season

Extended Operation of Resorts : In Rethymnon, 4 to 5 resort hotels, other than those open year-round in the city, will remain operational until the end of November. This shift follows the interest of British tour operators who plan to adjust flight schedules, moving available seats to the fringes of the typical peak season.

: In Rethymnon, 4 to 5 resort hotels, other than those open year-round in the city, will remain operational until the end of November. This shift follows the interest of British tour operators who plan to adjust flight schedules, moving available seats to the fringes of the typical peak season. Positive Impact on Local Tourism : According to Nikos Chalkiadakis, president of the Heraklion Hotel Association, several resorts in the Heraklion area will entertain guests until year’s end. This situation arises as major travel companies, TUI and Alltours, have scheduled flights to Crete through late November.

: According to Nikos Chalkiadakis, president of the Heraklion Hotel Association, several resorts in the Heraklion area will entertain guests until year’s end. This situation arises as major travel companies, TUI and Alltours, have scheduled flights to Crete through late November. Increasing International Arrivals : September witnessed a significant rise in international arrivals, with Heraklion Airport recording 3.4 million, an uptick of 6.1%. Chania Airport followed suit with 1.4 million arrivals, a 7.6% increase.

: September witnessed a significant rise in international arrivals, with Heraklion Airport recording 3.4 million, an uptick of 6.1%. Chania Airport followed suit with 1.4 million arrivals, a 7.6% increase. Economic Implications: Although the number of tourists has risen, Tsakalakis cautions that businesses should temper expectations compared to 2019, a record year for revenue. The primary beneficiaries of the increased activities are the state and municipalities.

This strategic adaptation will enhance the local economy and promise a seamless flow of tourists throughout the year.