In a masterclass of civic planning, the long-awaited restoration of Chania’s historic Municipal Market has hit a slight snag: the actual merchants who made the market famous can no longer afford to sit inside it.

After spending decades hawking graviera, cured olives, and local sea salt under the cross-shaped roof, multiple legacy business owners announced they will not submit re-installation applications before the July 29 deadline. The culprit? A freshly minted rental price structure drawn up by a municipal sworn appraiser whose figures apparently assume every stall owner operates a high-margin luxury boutique.

The Shopkeepers’ Association expressed bitter disappointment as family institutions that gave the landmark its soul realize they are officially priced out of the “new era.”

Chania municipal leaders made their stance explicit: zero further extensions for vendor applications. Stalls left empty by protesting veterans will immediately proceed to a public bidding contest, opening the door for deep-pocketed newcomers willing to pay premium square-footage rates.

City hall did drop a tiny hint of flexibility for the future. If the shiny new financial model implodes, leaves half the building empty, or turns out to be an operational disaster, officials indicated they might reconsider core design choices later—even tweaking rules on what products new tenants are allowed to sell.

In short: price out the traditional butcher now, figure out who will sell meat later.