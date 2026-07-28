Active Citizens of Platanias have publicly condemned the state of Kolymbari beach, citing an overflow of plastic bags, bottles, and fishing nets.

The group is directly questioning the Municipality’s lack of action and the mysterious destination of collected municipal fees.

Demands include an immediate cleanup operation and the implementation of a permanent, sustainable waste management plan.

If you only look at the tourism brochures, Kolymbari is a pristine Mediterranean paradise. But as recently highlighted by a report from Kriti 360, the reality on the ground is a stark contrast. Active Citizens of Platanias have blown the whistle on a beach that has been left to the mercy of the tide and tourist foot traffic. Instead of golden sand, visitors are currently greeted by a depressing mosaic of plastic bags, discarded bottles, and abandoned fishing nets. It is a daily eyesore for locals and a massive disappointment for the thousands of tourists who visit the area expecting basic environmental standards.

This is where the frustration boils over into legitimate anger. The citizens are asking the question that every taxpayer in the region is thinking: Where is the money going?

Municipalities collect “returnable fees” (ανταποδοτικά τέλη) from both residents and local businesses specifically to fund public services like waste management and cleanliness. Yet, the beach remains a dumping ground. The group’s message is clear: tourism is not just about slick Instagram filters and glossy pamphlets. It requires actual, physical maintenance of the public space. When a municipality fails to provide that, it isn’t just an administrative oversight; it is a direct insult to the local environment and the local economy.

The Active Citizens of Platanias did not mince words in their public statement, delivering a blunt ultimatum to the local authorities:

“This is not a random image. It is the daily reality of a beach full of plastic bags, bottles, nets, and all kinds of trash… Where is the Municipality? Where is the care for cleanliness? Where do the returnable fees paid by citizens and professionals go?

Tourism is not just advertising brochures and photos on social media. It is clean beaches, respect for the environment, and elementary care of public space. This image insults our place, degrades our natural environment, and exposes Kolymbari to every visitor. Enough with the indifference. The Municipality must proceed immediately with the cleaning of the beach and implement a permanent cleaning program. The protection of our coasts is not an option. It is an obligation.”