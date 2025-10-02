Bolzano in Italy Plans a Dog Tourism Tax in 2026

Forget hotel levies or airport surcharges—Bolzano has gone straight for the leash. Starting in 2026, dog owners bringing their pets to this popular Alpine city will pay a daily fee of €1.50 per furry friend. The city council calls it a clever way to tackle overtourism while also funding dog-friendly parks and the never-ending street-cleaning crusade.

Visitors are not alone in shouldering the cost. Locals will soon face an annual tax of €100 per dog, making the new measure a year-round commitment. According to CNN Travel, it is the first time a European city has rolled out what is essentially a tourist tax for pets.

Barking Up the Right Tree or Just Ruffling Fur?

Bolzano officials say the tax money will go toward specialized dog parks and city cleaning. However, rumors circulate that regular parks may restrict dogs altogether, leaving some owners worried about paw prints on forbidden grass.

The new levy follows another quirky regulation: the compulsory DNA registration of all dogs, so that careless owners who fail to scoop can be identified with forensic precision. Fines for neglecting the scoop-and-bag duty already reach €600 per violation.

Pros and Cons of Bolzano’s Dog Tax

Pros:

Cleaner streets and less waste left behind

Dedicated dog parks with better facilities

Funding directed toward maintaining balance in over-touristed areas

Encourages responsible ownership

Cons:

Adds another cost for already-taxed travelers

Locals with multiple dogs face steep bills

Possible exclusion from regular city parks

Bureaucratic headache (DNA registration, tax paperwork, etc.)

The Big Question: Is €1.50 really enough to make a difference—or just enough to buy your dog a biscuit?

What If Crete Introduced a Tourist Tax for Goats and Cicadas?

Picture a sleepy Heraklion official stamping a passport: “Two humans, one goat… €1.50 please.”

Who Would Pay?

Goats in pickup trucks: €1.50 per bleat. Add €0.50 if they eat the neighbor’s flowers.

€1.50 per bleat. Add €0.50 if they eat the neighbor’s flowers. Cicadas (tsitsikis): €1.50 per tree occupied. (Payable only after 10 hours of non-stop chirping.)

€1.50 per tree occupied. (Payable only after 10 hours of non-stop chirping.) Motorbikes: €1.50 per decibel over 100. (Tourists may contribute voluntarily after sleepless nights.)

€1.50 per decibel over 100. (Tourists may contribute voluntarily after sleepless nights.) Cats in heat: €1.50 per love song, collected at dawn.

Funds, of course, would go toward vital community projects such as:

Installing “quiet hours” signs in olive groves.

Building luxury spa retreats exclusively for goats.

Supplying cicadas with tiny mufflers.

So maybe Crete will never actually tax goats, cicadas, or cats in heat—but if it did, the island might finally have the budget to buy everyone earplugs. Until then, we will keep paying the real price of paradise: sleepless nights, goat traffic jams, and cicadas that refuse to accept coins.