The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport announced that it has accepted the majority of the requests submitted by the municipalities of Heraklion and Malevizi regarding the design of the Northern Road Axis of Crete (BOAK) in the wider urban area of Heraklion.

The announcement was made during the Greece Talks event held in Gouves, where officials confirmed that a proposal to modify the concession contract has been submitted to the project contractor. The modification is required to enable the preparation of a supplementary study for the section that crosses the Heraklion urban complex.

According to the ministry, the additional work aims to ensure that the new BOAK will continue to pass through the area without dividing the city by constructing new junctions, coverings, and connections to the surrounding road network.

Supplementary Study Required Before Implementation

Heraklion mayor Alexis Kalokairinos described the development as a necessary step, noting that the modification will allow the preparation of a new technical and environmental study before the additional works can proceed.

The planned interventions are expected to include traffic infrastructure, junction improvements, and changes to the surrounding road network intended to improve circulation conditions both inside the city and at its connection points with the highway.

The ministry stated that the proposed changes result from cooperation among the government, the Region of Crete, and the two municipalities, and that most of the local authorities’ proposals have been accepted.

Infrastructure Minister Christos Dimas said the project is designed to serve local communities and that coordination with regional and municipal authorities will continue as it moves forward.

Long-Term Goal Remains Completion of BOAK

Regional Governor Stavros Arnaoutakis also welcomed the decision, repeating that the strategic objective remains the completion of the Northern Road Axis across the entire island, from Kissamos to Sitia.

He also referred to future planning for the Southern Road Axis and the vertical connections expected to link different parts of Crete to the main highway.

The ministry did not provide a specific timeline for implementing the supplementary works, noting that the next step will be preparing the additional study and obtaining the required environmental approvals.

For residents and local authorities, the BOAK project remains one of the most important infrastructure works on the island, with ongoing discussions focusing on how the new road can improve safety and traffic flow without creating new barriers inside the urban area.