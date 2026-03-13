There is a simple question that keeps coming up whenever the Northern Road Axis of Crete makes the news.

Is it BOAK or VOAK (Βόρειος Οδικός Άξονας Κρήτης, VΟΑΚ) ?

Depending on the day, the speaker, or the press release, the island’s most important road seems to change its name. In Greek, it is ΒΟΑΚ. In English,h it becomes BOAK. Sometimes it turns into VOAK. Occasionally, all three appear in the same article, as if the road itself cannot decide what it wants to be.

It sounds like a small detail.

The confusion over the name reflects something much larger — the feeling that the project itself has been discussed for so long that even the words around it have lost their shape.

A Road Everyone Talks About

The Northern Road Axis is not just another public work.

It is the main artery of Crete, connecting the island from west to east and carrying tourists, residents, trucks, buses, and emergency vehicles. It is used every day, in every season, in every weather.

It is also one of the most talked-about projects in Greece. Every year, there are announcements. meetings, studies, modifications, contracts, extensions, redesigns, and new promises, and every year, some people still drive the same road.

BOAK in Greek, Perhaps VOAK in English, Progress Somewhere in Between

The reason for the name confusion is simple. In Greek, the road is Βόρειος Οδικός Άξονας Κρήτης, which gives the acronym ΒΟΑΚ. When written with Latin letters, the correct form is BOAK.

But because the Greek letter beta sounds like “V,” many people write “VOAK” instead. Argophilia writers included. And we are still determined that it is VOAK. But heck, we are flexible. So, flex!

So the road becomes BOAK in one document, VOAK in another, and something in between in everyday conversation. It would be funny if the project itself were not so serious. When a road takes decades to complete, even the spelling starts to feel uncertain.

For the people who use the road every day, the debate is not about letters. It is about safety, traffic, accidents, and whether the island will finally get a modern highway or keep repairing the same one forever. Crete does not need to decide only how to write the name. Crete needs to decide how to finish the road.

Because after so many years, the real confusion is no longer BOAK or VOAK. The real confusion is why the most important road on the island still feels like a project that belongs more to speeches than to asphalt.