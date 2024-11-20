Please bookmark this page; we will continue updating it until Black Friday, November 29, 2024. Black Friday hotel deals curated by Argophilia.
Exclusive Black Friday Hotel Offers in the USA
Travellers can enjoy incredible savings at these boutique hotels:
- Anniversary Inn (Idaho & Utah): 50% off themed suites Sunday – Thursday and a rotating selection on weekends.
- Millennium Hotels – various destinations
- Sonoma Coast Villa (Bodega, CA): 50% off midweek stays.
- Save 35% at These Hotels:
- Onsen Hotel – Desert Hot Springs, CA.
- Cormorant Boutique Hotel – La Jolla, CA.
- Art Hotel – Laguna Beach, CA. (Book now, pay later regime.)
- Pacific Crest – Santa Barbara, CA.
- Candlelight Inn – Napa, CA.
- Ascot Suites – Morro Bay, CA.
- Cornell Hotel – San Francisco, CA.
- Elkotel – Elko, NV.
- Mountain Valley Lodge – Hailey, ID.
Eastern Europe Black Friday Hotel Deals
- Hotel Venezia – Bucharest, Romania – up to 30% off
- Bluesun Hotels & Resorts – Croatia
- Maestral Hotels – Croatia
- Mirabello Bay Luxury Resort – Crete, Greece – 30% off
- Kiani Beach Resort – Crete, Greece
- Special discount -35%
- Free upgrade to all-inclusive plus
- First child stays Free
- Veneto Hotel & Restaurant Rethymno – Crete, Greece – 36% off. Book between 19/11 and 4/12 for stays from 19/11/24 to 31/12/25.
- Creta Beach – Family Room – Black Friday Deal -30% off – Crete, Greece
- Brown Hotels – Greece
- Louis Hotels – Greece – book your next vacation from November 26-29 and get 40% discount.
- Angsana Hotels & Resorts – Corfu, Greece
- NOŪS Santorini – Greece – 40% off the best available rate
- Hotel Sofia Golden Sands – Bulgaria – 10% off
- Ensana Hotels – Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia
- Coral Beach Hotel & Resort – Cyprus
- Azia Resort – Cyprus
- Hotel Krasicki – Poland