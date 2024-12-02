Athens international tourism & culture expo 2024

Coming up December 12-14, the 11th Athens International Tourism & Culture Expo will take place in the Zappeion Expo Center.

This year’s expo will feature a vast collection of exhibitors from every sector of tourism including Tourist Destinations, Hotels, Luxury Resorts, Villas, Travel Agencies, DMC Offices, Yachting and Cruising Companies, Alternative Tourism, and many others. The expo will also welcome the leading Hosted Buyers, from more than 40 markets and tourism professionals in an exhibition aimed at inbound tourism.

The wide geographic dispersion of this year’s exhibitors covering all of Greece is notable, as are the range of wonderful products and services exhibitors put on display.All Hosted Buyers, from the major Leisure, MICE and Luxury sectors as well as Travel Agencies dealing with tours and yachting will hold more than 5,500 B2B meetings with the exhibitors opening new perspectives in international collaborations.

Simultaneously, Hosted Buyers will enjoy Greek hospitality, with experiences like a tour of Athens and its attractions, enjoying Greek gastronomy, and taking it all in with luxurious style. Visiting the Exhibition is free with pre-registration.

International Tourism & Culture Expo 2024 is being held under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, the EOT, the Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy, the EBEA, the Professional Chamber of Athens and SETE.

The exhibition also has the support of EOT, ABOUTNET, ATHENS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, ATHENS WALKING TOURS, BROWN HOTELS, DRIVERS GREECE, ELISIA HOTEL, GRAND HYATT, GREECE INSIDERS, IEK DELTA 360, GOLDEN AGE HOTEL, KLEESTO, NOVOTEL ATHENS, RADISSON BLU PARK HOTEL, ATHENAEUM HOTELS, AIROTEL HOTELS, and others.

For more information or to register, visit the official website here.