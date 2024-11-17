Next Saturday, Rock Climbing in Plakias

The Heraklion Mountaineering Club welcomes students, young explorers, and anyone young at heart to experience a unique adventure in the great outdoors: rock climbing in Plakias at Paligremno.

The Paligremno limestone cliff stands prominently at the eastern end of the sandy Plakias beach, near the base of the Karavos peninsula. This impressive rock wall rises over 80 meters with its breathtakingly smooth surface and is a favourite among rock climbing enthusiasts. Paligremno features 32 organized routes stretching across its length and many more on a smaller adjacent ridge.

Discovering Plakias in Rethymno Regional Unit

Plakias, 36 km south of Rethymno, sits in the fertile valley formed by the Kotsifos River. Once a small fishing village, it has evolved into a popular tourist destination. In the 1960s, its Gialia beaches famously attracted hippies. Plakias is a beloved resort and gateway to the area’s natural beauty.

Visitors to Plakias can immerse themselves in the traditional charm of nearby mountain villages like Myrthios, Sellia, and Asomatos, each offering expansive views of the South Cretan Sea. The well-known Preveli beach, local monasteries, and hiking trails in the Kotsifos and Kourtaliotis gorges are also worth a visit. Plakias offers well-organized amenities, including hotels, restaurants, bars, shops, water sports facilities, and diving centres. Essential services like a small marina, banks, gas stations, medical clinics, and postal services are readily available.

One delightful attraction is the old mill, located about 1.5 km from the village beside the Kotsifos River. Additionally, at Paligremno, at the eastern end of Plakias Beach, visitors can find tunnels once used for coal transport. The area known as Gonato, featuring a dramatic vertical cliff, carries a local legend of Digenis Akritas kneeling to drink from a nearby spring, one of many in this region.

Rock Climbing in Plakias Event Details

The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 23, 2024. Participants will be guided by rock climbing coaches and members of the Heraklion Mountaineering Club, Thomas Viskadourakis and Valia Andreadaki. The club will provide the necessary equipment and safety measures. Attendees should bring a light backpack, a windproof jacket, water, snacks, and a sense of adventure.

The departure time is 8:00 AM from the Archaeological Museum. For further information and to register, interested parties can contact the Heraklion Mountaineering Club between Monday and Friday, from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM, at their offices at 53 Dikaiosynis Street in Heraklion or call 2810227609.