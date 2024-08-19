Albanian Riviera: No Longer a Tourist Haven

Empty sun loungers on the Albanian coast are stirring controversy over tourism strategy.

High prices, competition from nearby regions, and lack of a clear plan are blamed.

Despite previous growth, the current tourist numbers don’t meet expectations.

Images of vacant sunbeds along the Albanian Riviera have sparked a storm of criticism, with the Prime Minister pointing fingers at what he calls “outrageous” pricing. Others suggest that competition from neighbouring countries and a lack of coherent strategy are significant factors hampering tourist arrivals.

In stark contrast to the current situation, last summer saw Albania bustle with an unprecedented influx of visitors. Official statistics indicate that about 10 million tourists flocked to the nation in the summer of 2023. Data from the Institute of Statistics of Albania (INSTAT) simply counts the foreign nationals entering, presenting an impressive leap from previous years.

The government celebrated this as a “resounding tourism triumph,” with predictions for an even more prosperous season in 2024. Yet, these forecasts appear unlikely as the current tourist season flounders to mimic past successes.

With these challenges, can Albania recover its momentum in the tourism sector? What measures are needed to revitalize interest and bring visitors back to its storied shores?