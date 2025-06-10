Cockroaches Cause Chaos at Heraklion Airport

Forget the Venetian Port, Knossos, or sandy beaches—this summer’s standout feature at Heraklion’s Nikos Kazantzakis airport was a sudden invasion of airport cockroaches. Passengers and staff got an unwelcome surprise as these brisk little guests darted across the floors. Cell phone videos spread quickly, showing the insects making themselves at home right in front of shocked and squirming travellers.

Social media is filled with heated comments and complaints. Many tourists joked that Crete had found a new mascot, while others didn’t hold back about the airport’s less-than-perfect cleanliness. Stories of roaches on parade don’t sit well with people who expect the gateway to such a popular destination to be spotless.

Why Tourists Are Not Amused

The timing couldn’t be worse. Summer brings massive waves of visitors to Crete, with thousands pouring through the airport daily. Nobody comes to Crete for a real-life bug show while waiting for baggage. The sight of airport cockroaches did more than ruin a few welcome selfies; it made many question how seriously hygiene and cleaning routines are taken in a space so crucial to local tourism.

Complaints from travellers piled up, with plenty pointing fingers at management for what looked like skipped cleaning schedules and loose pest control. Discomfort and jokes aside, the obvious worry was about health standards and what else might be crawling out of view. The airport, representing the island’s first impression, ended up shortlisted for worst welcome ever.

Action or Just Another Spray-and-Pray?

In the wave of complaints, the airport chief stepped out to announce a planned pesticide treatment focused on the exterior of the terminal. This official statement was likely intended to calm nerves, but for many, it did little to restore their faith. With Crete’s tourist numbers peaking, the demand for actual results—not more promises—feels stronger than ever.

