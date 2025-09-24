Airbnb Rentals Face New Restrictions in Greece’s Hotspots

The government extends the ban on new Airbnb permits to five more areas: Chania, Thessaloniki, Santorini, Paros, and Halkidiki .

. The suspension already applies to central Athens and now runs through 2026.

Local housing crises are driving the restrictions; rents in Chania rose 20% in two years.

July 2025: 245,944 Airbnb listings nationwide, offering over 1 million beds.

New rules from October 1, 2025, define rental duration, VAT obligations, and registry requirements.

Chania, Thessaloniki, and the Expanding Ban

The Greek government is preparing to stretch its freeze on new Airbnb licenses to five more regions: Chania, Thessaloniki, Santorini, Paros, and Halkidiki. The measure mirrors Athens, where the ban in the first three municipal districts has now been extended into 2026.

The logic is simple: demand has exploded, rents have soared, and locals are being displaced from their own neighborhoods.

Chania : Entire quarters of the old town have transformed into short-term rentals. Permanent residents struggle to find housing, with average rents climbing by 20% in just two years.

: Entire quarters of the old town have transformed into short-term rentals. Permanent residents struggle to find housing, with average rents climbing by 20% in just two years. Thessaloniki : The city now resembles Athens, with traditional rental listings vanishing as Airbnbs take over.

: The city now resembles Athens, with traditional rental listings vanishing as Airbnbs take over. Santorini, Paros, Halkidiki: In these tourist magnets, over-demand for short-term stays has led to serious housing distortions. Locals find fewer and fewer affordable homes.

By July 2025, Greece had 245,944 Airbnb properties, offering 1,078,000 beds — 57,000 more than the previous year. Occupancy held steady at 51%. Attica still dominates the market, with almost one-third of the total listings, followed by the South Aegean and Central Macedonia, which account for another 26,000.

What Counts as a Short-Term Rental Now

Just days before the new framework kicks in (October 1, 2025), the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) issued clarifications for owners and managers.

Duration : From January 1, 2024, onward, a short-term rental is defined as any lease of up to 59 days , whether arranged online or offline. The 59-day cap applies per lease, not per year.

: From January 1, 2024, onward, a short-term rental is defined as any lease of , whether arranged online or offline. The 59-day cap applies per lease, not per year. 60 days or more : Considered a long-term rental and must be registered accordingly.

: Considered a long-term rental and must be registered accordingly. Extra services: If you offer more than bedsheets, you are no longer a “short-term rental” — you are a tourist accommodation and must register as a business.

Registrations, Numbers, and Ownership

Properties inside Athens’s restricted districts can still get a registry number if they were already listed by December 31, 2024 , even with changes in contract or ownership.

, even with changes in contract or ownership. A new owner must re-register the property in the system to obtain a fresh number.

in the system to obtain a fresh number. Sub-leasing counts as short-term renting, and each extension of a stay is treated as a separate contract.

“Naked owners” (ψιλοί κύριοι) cannot manage properties unless they lease them back as subtenants.

Foreign owners must obtain a Greek tax ID (AFM) to meet obligations such as ENFIA and income declarations.

Taxation and VAT

Up to two properties : Income is treated as rental income and exempt from VAT .

: Income is treated as rental income and . Three or more properties : Subject to VAT at 13% across all units.

: Subject to VAT at 13% across all units. Companies are subject to VAT regardless of the number of properties they manage.

The number of active registry numbers (AMA) determines the number of properties a person is officially renting.

Cancellations and Paperwork

Even cancellations must be reported:

If a reservation is cancelled after a declaration has been filed , the owner must submit a corrective cancellation form.

, the owner must submit a corrective cancellation form. If no initial declaration was filed, the cancellation must be logged by the 20th of the following month, provided a refund policy applies.

The government frames these rules as a way to curb the housing crunch and restore balance between locals and tourists. Critics see them as late but necessary. In places like Chania, Thessaloniki, and the islands, the battle for a bed is not just about holidaymakers — it is about whether permanent residents can afford to stay.

Credit: This piece was written by Iorgos Pappas with assistance from Arthur (ChatGPT).