50 Years of Excellence: Grecotel Celebrates with Latest Awards

Since its establishment half a century ago, Grecotel has reached new heights in the world of luxury hospitality. This year, the company was honored with two prestigious accolades at the TTG Luxury Awards 2025, Britain’s leading tourism awards program. The dual recognition underscores Grecotel’s remarkable journey and its enduring influence in global luxury travel.

With a portfolio of 40 properties across 15 of Greece’s most stunning destinations, Grecotel continues to solidify its reputation as one of the world’s most distinguished luxury brands. At the awards ceremony on Friday, March 1, held at the iconic Raffles OWO hotel in London, Grecotel was named “Luxury Hotel Company of the Year.” Additionally, its team received the title “Luxury Trade Support Team of the Year.”

Awards That Speak Volumes

Key Achievements at TTG Luxury Awards:

“Luxury Hotel Company of the Year” : Beating industry giants such as Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, and Banyan Tree.

: Beating industry giants such as Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, and Banyan Tree. “Luxury Trade Support Team of the Year”: Recognizing exceptional contributions from Grecotel’s dedicated team.

These awards reflect not only the organization’s leadership in luxury hospitality but also highlight Greece’s exceptional quality in tourism services on a global scale.

Perennial Excellence in Greek Hospitality

The title “Luxury Hotel Company of the Year” is an especially significant accomplishment. Grecotel gained this most recent accolade by outperforming globally renowned competitors, which solidified the chain’s leading position in the luxury hospitality market. This recognition brings pride not only to Grecotel but also to Greece, showcasing the nation’s ability to deliver superior tourism experiences worldwide.

A villa at Grecotel’s LUXME White in Rethymno, Crete

Grecotel’s success at the TTG Luxury Awards adds to its already impressive list of achievements. In November, the company was named “Luxury Brand of the Year” at the Aspire Awards. Meanwhile, THE DOLLI, one of its premier properties, was voted the “Best Hotel in Greece 2024” by Condé Nast Traveler readers.

These accolades validate Grecotel’s long-term dedication to service innovation and maintaining the highest standards in the industry. Behind this success stands a team of 7,000 professionals, working with passion and precision to provide unparalleled hospitality.

50 Years of Leadership and Vision

The year 2025 marks a milestone for Grecotel, celebrating its 50th anniversary. This historic mileston opens a new chapter in the company’s legacy, which is driven by strategic investments, portfolio expansion, and strengthening its international presence. Grecotel remains committed to the values and vision of its founder, Nikos Daskalantonakis, while continuing to elevate authentic Greek hospitality.

With the guiding philosophy “Hotels and Resorts to Live,” Grecotel consistently offers memorable experiences in exceptional settings. Each property reflects the beauty, culture, and charm of Greece, bringing its unique identity to travelers from around the world.

Highlights of Grecotel’s Success

50 years of excellence in Greek hospitality.

40 unique properties in 15 breathtaking destinations.

Honored as “Luxury Hotel Company of the Year” at TTG Luxury Awards 2025.

Recognized team as “Luxury Trade Support Team of the Year.”

Recent accolades include Aspire Awards’ “Luxury Brand of the Year” and THE DOLLI receiving Condé Nast Traveler’s “Best Hotel in Greece 2024.”

Continued focus on innovation, investment, and unwavering dedication to quality.

Grecotel’s mission is one of passion, resilience, and vision. This landmark award celebrates and reinforces the company’s commitment to sharing the essence of Greece with the world through world-class hospitality.