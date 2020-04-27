11th Cities on Volcanoes Conference Rescheduled Over COVID-19

Pin 0 Shares

IAVCEI and the local organizing committee, taking into consideration the advice of the Cities and Volcanoes Commission, are officially announcing the postponement of the 11th Cities on Volcanoes (COV11) Conference to September 15-30, 2020 in Heraklion (Greece).

The decision has unfortunately been imposed on us by the current COVID-19 pandemic and its widespread impacts. International travel to Europe is now essentially prohibited and international flights will probably be deemed unsafe by governments and world health authorities for several months.

The new COV11 date was selected due to contractual constraints associated with the venue and conference organizer. However, we stress that COV11 can only be held when global health authorities and most governments and their agencies again permit international travel.

Of course, we will continually survey the ongoing crisis in order to adapt our plans and actions if needed. We will provide timely information regarding the program, field trips, and the COV organization as information becomes available. Timely updates will be dispatched on the COV website and disseminated through the IAVCEI mailing list.

We sincerely hope to see you in Heraklion in September!

Stay safe, and stay tuned.

Paraskevi Nomikou – COV11 President

Patrick Allard – IAVCEI President

Roberto Sulpizio – IAVCEI General Secretary

