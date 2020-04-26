Greece Heads Into Post-Coronavirus Land With Zero Deaths News

Pin 0 Shares

Greece’s leadership is expected to come forward next week with a lifting of many of the restrictions put in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the country. The restrictions easing will reportedly start on May 4, since health authorities have announced no fatalities in recent days. Residents have waited patiently for this post-coronavirus stage to come.

The Health Ministry’s Sotiris Tsiodras was quoted yesterday saying the death toll from coronavirus remains unchanged at 130. And even though he announced 16 new cases of infection in the country, the good news on COVID-19 deaths seems to show a total flattening of the case curve for Greece.

Minister Tsiodras brought forward the fact that 47 people remain in intensive care units around the country, but also said 63 people have left ICU. Authorities are meeting over the weekend in order to finalize the plans for the gradual reduction of pandemic measures.

Various reports suggest small stores, hairdressers, beauty salons, and other businesses will lead the rebooting effort. Citizens will no longer be required to apply for movement permission, according to the same reports.

High schools are to open in the following week, with restaurants and coffee shops to follow two weeks later on May 25. Churches and hotels will be required to remain closed until mid-June if the reports are correct. whereas churches and hotels will have to wait until the middle of June.

Uncertainty of what the post-coronavirus days hold for the economy remains a gripping fear for many Greeks.