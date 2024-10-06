Celebrating Zorba the Greek: A Night at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus

Commemorating 60 years of “Zorba the Greek”

To mark the 60th anniversary of the beloved film “Zorba the Greek,” a distinctive ballet exhibition will grace the stage of the Odeon of Herodes Atticus at the foot of the Acropolis this weekend. This cultural celebration, alive with the rhythmic melodies of Mikis Theodorakis, includes the celebrated sirtaki dance. With more than 150 dancers, musicians, and singers, this impressive gathering promises to deliver an evening of joy and vitality in true Zorba fashion. Tickets are available from 15 euros via ticketservices.gr.

Zorba the Greek Ballet Beneath the Stars

On 9 October 2024, Athens will host this grand event under the serene presence of one of its most iconic settings. More than just a celebration of artistic brilliance, this performance embodies the timeless spirit of humanity. The Thyateira Union, a philanthropic entity devoted to supporting the humanitarian missions of His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, is behind this inspiring initiative. Maria Tsifti and Nicolette Astyfidis lead the efforts, intending to direct net proceeds towards Sister Nektaria’s initiatives against poverty and illiteracy. An equal share will support FLOGA, which is dedicated to aiding families of children battling cancer. His Eminence will represent the Ecumenical Patriarch on this noteworthy occasion.

Timeless Artistry and Philanthropy

This ballet celebrates the cultural heritage of “Zorba” and launches a global journey to visit cities like London, Rome, and New York until 2026. Initially choreographed by Lorca Massine in 1988, the ballet has captivated audiences in over 35 nations with over 5,000 performances. Through dance, it tells a poignant tale of camaraderie and resilience. The upcoming Athens performance will feature 40 Slovene National Theatre Maribor dancers, with stars like Joshua Legge and Eleana Andreoudi taking centre stage.

Accompanying the dancers, the Athens Philharmonia Orchestra, led by maestro Lukas Karytinos, will perform alongside mezzo-soprano Irini Karaianni and the Academia Athens Youth Choir. Supported by the historic Lykeion ton Ellinidon, founded by feminist pioneer Kalliroi Parren, this event champions Greece’s cultural history and gender equality.

Backed by the Ministry of Development and Investments and the Ministry of Health, the “Zorba” ballet contributes to the charitable work led by Archbishop Nikitas. With Ambrosia Capital co-organising, this event is set to achieve remarkable artistic and charitable success through notable sponsorships.

“Our hope is to ignite a spirit of giving and make a lasting impact through the universal language of dance,” said Maria Tsifti.

This union of cultural spectacle and benevolence underlines a commitment to supporting meaningful change while celebrating a quintessential piece of cultural history. Embrace the magic of “Zorba” and its hearty celebration of life on this particular night in Athens.