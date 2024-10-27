Wizz Air, Flydubai, and Turkish Airlines to Expand Routes in Macedonia

After answering a public call to introduce new flight routes, Wizz Air, Flydubai, and Turkish Airlines have secured funding from the Macedonian government.

Wizz Air plans to establish services from Skopje to Barcelona, Lyon, and Stuttgart and a route from Ohrid to Basel.

Flydubai will resume its Dubai-Skopje connection after a five-year break.

Turkish Airlines will start operating flights from Istanbul to Ohrid.

The Lyon service by Wizz Air is a first-time offering among the six new routes launching next year.

The Macedonian government will provide subsidies for three years, at nine euros per arriving passenger at Skopje and twelve euros for those at Ohrid.

Macedonia’s Minister for Transport, Aleksandar Nikoloski, expressed pride over these developments. Starting March 30, 2025, Flydubai will relaunch flights from Dubai to Skopje. By June 30, 2025, travellers will enjoy a twice-weekly service to Barcelona and southern France’s inaugural connection via the Skopje-Lyon route. Additionally, there will be thrice-weekly flights linking Skopje to Stuttgart, enhancing access to western Germany. For Ohrid Airport, plans include twice-weekly flights to Basel and a significant new service by Turkish Airlines connecting Istanbul and Ohrid from March 30, 2025. This will connect Ohrid to Europe’s most bustling airport.

Nikoloski mentioned an upcoming announcement for further subsidy opportunities due to increased airline interest. Furthermore, TAV Macedonia, the operator of both Skopje and Ohrid airports, anticipates an additional 200,000 passengers in 2025 due to these expansions.