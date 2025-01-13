Hot Deals During Crete’s Winter Sales

Crete kicked off the much-anticipated Winter Sales 2025 on Monday, January 13. Businesses hope for a boost in profits, while shoppers relish the chance for budget-friendly finds. Discounts will run until Friday, February 28, offering plenty of time to snag a bargain.

Local businesses have permission to open their doors on two optional Sundays during this busy shopping season—January 19 and January 26—from 11 AM to 6 PM.

A Chance To Shop Smart

For months, winter weather played coy, making seasonal shopping feel unnecessary. With cold temperatures settling in, locals are expected to hit the streets for everything they delayed buying. According to Menelaos Skouloudis, president of the Heraklion Commercial Association, the sales period brings hope to business owners and shoppers alike.

Skouloudis encourages consumers to visit neighbourhood shops, highlighting the quality of their products. He added that shopping locally keeps money circulating within Crete’s economy, and shoppers can make informed choices by exploring their options before purchasing.

Retailer Guidelines And Rules

To ensure a smooth shopping experience, store owners must follow certain rules during the Winter Sales. The Heraklion Commercial Association has reminded all retailers of these policies:

Display both original and discounted prices.

The “original price” means the lowest price offered 30 days before the discount began.

Shady practices or half-hearted disclosure aren’t tolerated. Misleading consumers about reductions can trigger financial penalties.

Owners violating laws face a fine of 1% of their annual turnover, with a minimum of €10,000. If discounts are proven false or deceptive, the fine doubles to 2% of annual turnover, with a minimum of €20,000. Tourism-centric businesses should tread carefully; trust, once broken, is hard to rebuild.

