Why Americans Are Suddenly Dreaming of Lassithi

Wonderlust Travel covers Lassithi, Crete, in a central U.S. feature

Journalist Anthony Grant visits ancient Azoria, Kavousi village, and quiet southern beaches

Trip organized by the Region of Crete and GNTO New York

Article expected to boost American tourism by 18% in 2025

Local officials see value in attracting thoughtful, high-spending visitors

Some parts of Crete don’t shout to be noticed. They wait. Lassithi, nestled on the eastern edge of the island, has been doing precisely that—holding its ancient hills, its modest coastline, and its secrets—until now.

Earlier this year, Wonderlust Travel, a New York-based magazine with a flair for slow, sensory-rich storytelling, published a deeply textured article about Lassithi, the result of a press trip organized by the Region of Crete and supported by the Greek National Tourism Organization’s New York office.

The journalist behind it, Anthony Grant, is no stranger to Greece. But this piece reads differently. It’s less about ticking landmarks off a list and more about letting the place speak.

Azoria’s Echo, Kavousi’s Table

Grant begins with Azoria, a Minoan site perched above the Lassithi plain. It isn’t polished for cameras—it’s raw, ongoing, still whispering through dust. He calls it the “Cretan Machu Picchu,” though the name feels borrowed. What matters is that it moved him.

From there, he follows the contours of Kavousi, where Byzantine chapels lean into hillsides and olive trees have outlived empires. The ancient olive tree at Azoria—possibly over 3,000 years old—makes an appearance, too. Not as a photo-op, but as a living thread through time.

In Kavousi, he meets food, not cuisine. People, not hosts. And a rhythm that doesn’t rush to entertain.

The Sound of the South

The article drifts next toward the southern coast—from Myrtos to Zakros, with Makry Gialos and Agia Fotia tucked in between. Grant describes the beaches not in superlatives but in sensations—“music in water,” he calls them.

And yes, there’s a painter’s tone in his writing. But it’s grounded. Even his awe feels respectful, quiet, earned.

A Local Welcome, A Global Moment

Ioannis Androulakis, Deputy Governor of Lassithi, says the article reflects what the region has long been ready for:

“This isn’t just exposure—it’s the right kind of attention. Readers of Wonderlust don’t come to take selfies. They come to listen.”

Tourism advisor Michalis Klontzas adds:

“What Anthony wrote is a portrait of Lassithi as we know it. Old and open-hearted. It’s not marketing—it’s memory.”

What Comes Next

Though published only recently, the article is already stirring interest abroad. Officials estimate:

A projected 18% rise in American arrivals to Lassithi in 2025

in American arrivals to Lassithi in 2025 An average spend of $1,300 per U.S. visitor per week

per U.S. visitor per week 32 hotels and 47 restaurants supported the press initiative

and supported the press initiative Over 50,000 social media shares and engagements from U.S.-based readers

What this means is not just more travelers—it’s a different kind of traveler. One who seeks stories instead of schedules. Meaning instead of crowds.

The East Isn’t a Secret Anymore

For years, Lassithi watched as other parts of Crete filled the brochures and cruise itineraries. But now, the East speaks.

Through a quiet article in a thoughtful magazine, a region older than its name has stepped gently into the spotlight.

And for those who know Crete by heart, it feels like something sacred is finally being seen.