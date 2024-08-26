The Unregulated Enchantment of North Macedonia’s Pink Ruby

The pink ruby, though unregulated, has become a symbol of prestige in North Macedonia, gifted to notable figures such as Pope Benedict XVI.

Hidden in marble debris, this mineral is found near Prilep, revealing its enchanting hue amid marble mines.

A solitary craftsman in Prilep holds the secret to polishing this rare gem, enhancing its allure.

Despite its unofficial status, jewellery containing this ruby circulates in local markets and online, lacking formal certification.

State efforts to organize its exploitation are stalled, leaving its potential untapped and legal revenue uncollected.

Nestled in the marble mines around Prilep, North Macedonia, a distinctive pink mineral, referred to as the Prilep ruby, quietly emerged from being discarded rubble to a sought-after commodity. Lacking regulation, the pink ruby finds its way into various channels, traded on the black market and showcased in select jewellery shops. Yet, without any certification, its authenticity remains substantively unverifiable.

Despite legal ambiguities, the ruby retains its allure and dignity. It has been presented as a sophisticated gift to illustrious personalities like Pope Benedict XVI and actresses Catherine Deneuve and Daryl Hannah. This mineral’s unofficial status does not deter its use in crafting exquisite jewellery that captivates locals and tourists alike.

The Exclusive Artisan’s Craft

In the town of Prilep, one discreet master craftsman expertly works the Macedonian ruby, enhancing its natural beauty in elegant silver jewellery. This artisan operates behind the scenes, transforming rough stones into smooth, stunning pieces suitable for rings, necklaces, and bracelets. Yet, the scarcity of these rubies makes encounters with them in Prilep a rare experience.

Jewellery adorned with the Prilep ruby is especially popular in Ohrid and is favoured by visitors seeking unique souvenirs. However, the path to fully tapping into its allure requires formal recognition and regulation, which is absent in current North Macedonian law. As it stands, the state receives no fiscal benefits from its extraction due to its omission from legislation related to mineral resources. Consequently, while highlighting Macedonia’s natural wealth, these treasured stones remain confined to a grey area, their potential lost amid lax regulations and persistent legal delays.

Sivec Mine’s Vast Resources

Beyond the serene façade of Prisad lies a scene bustling with activity. The village is adjacent to Sivec mine, a colossal marble reservoir gleaming white across the terrain. Marble is so abundant that even local road markers are crafted from it.

Excavators actively mine this resource, loading trucks with massive marble blocks. Smaller, fragmented pieces that break off during extraction litter the landscape. These remnants are discarded Macedonian ruby, casually mixed with the shattered marble. This year’s official report on mineral resources disclosed that local miners often gather these rubies for illicit sale on the black market.

Prisad stands as a testament to nature’s juxtaposition against the human enterprise. The dusty roads and crumbling structures veil a canvas painted with hidden treasures and untold stories, begging to be uncovered by those who venture into its marble-clad landscape.