Plan your Cretan holiday for Trygos, the traditional grape harvest in Crete.

Every late summer, Crete turns grape harvesting into an event as dramatic and communal as a village wedding but with more sticky feet and far fewer speeches. From the dog days of August through the indecisive weather of early October, fields fill with locals who seem to believe that picking, squishing, and fermenting grapes is the height of togetherness. Don’t tell them otherwise—tradition is a powerful thing.

The affair, known with impressive formality as “Trygos,” isn’t just an agricultural chore. It’s an annual marathon, and yes, most of the population appears to be running. Amateurs and seasoned winemakers pick and lug forty varieties ranging from the local darlings—Kotsifali, Liatiko, Vidiano, Thrapsathiri, Mandilaria—to the more globally ambitious grapes like Merlot, Syrah, and Cabernet Sauvignon. Kotsifali, for instance, spends much of its life lounging in the Heraklion region, only to show up in bottles with enough alcohol to undo hours of careful hydration.

Then there’s Liatiko, a grape that apparently couldn’t stand the pressure of August and insists on maturing in July. It becomes sweet red or rosé wine because not every berry can make it to fall. Mandilaria, never one for drama, produces a light, fruity wine—a modest player if grapes could be humble. In Chania, Romeiko demonstrates real versatility, producing everything from basic house wine to the jaw-clenching Marouvas, a local specialty best described as “wine with serious opinions.”

Vidiano, fêted as the king (or perhaps diva) of white grapes, offers aromatic, high-quality whites blessed with hints of Cretan herbs and whatever summer fruit keeps marketing departments happy. Thrapsathiri, not to be outdone, provides gentle acidity for those afraid of sharp flavors.

Families and entire villages unite for this spectacle, turning grape-picking into possibly the only event where children are encouraged—required, actually—to stomp fruit with bare feet. Picture the countryside echoing not just with laughter but the hopeful slosh of soon-to-be wine. Not quite as elegant as a Parisian vineyard, but infinitely more memorable.

While grape juice (moustalevria, for the Greek enthusiasts) ferments and dreams of becoming wine, everyone samples last year’s barrels and takes comfort in raki. Think of raki as Crete’s version of “liquid courage,” distilled from what’s left after the grapes surrender their juice. In a triumph of efficiency—and perhaps wishful thinking—nothing goes to waste here.

Children getting ready for grape stomping.

The Harvest’s Haul: Grape Products Ranked by Utility, Taste, and Ability to Surprise Tourists

Marouvas Wine: This robust red ages in oak, developing the kind of personality that whispers “vintage” but shouts “brandy.” Often found alongside cheese or fruit, Marouvas moonlights as both aperitif and digestif, rarely missing a meal. Raki (Tsikoudia): Pomace, the forlorn remains of the pressed grape, refuses to retire quietly. Instead, it’s distilled into raki, which clocks in at an unapologetic 30 to 45 percent alcohol content. Unlike its anise-scented imposters from the mainland, Cretan raki shows restraint—if you ignore the potential for a blazing finish. Consumed with food, family, friends, or existential dread, raki holds Cretan society together better than duct tape. Rakomelo: What happens when raki meets honey, and someone lights a stove? Rakomelo—a gentler, sweeter variation often served chilled and perhaps designed to trick visitors into thinking raki is a friendly spirit. Cinnamon, orange, and assorted “house secrets” occasionally join the party, especially when someone wants to impress guests or, more likely, outlast them. Agourida: This juice from unripe grapes doubles as a stealthy replacement for lemon or vinegar in salads. Mixologists claim it brightens cocktails. Cooks add it to soups. Its subtle acidity provides a rare moment of culinary sophistication in a region otherwise unapologetically bold. Petimezi (Grape Syrup): Grape juice, boiled down to syrup or, when patience triumphs, into something resembling molasses. Petimezi takes pancakes from breakfast to somewhere far more interesting. Used as a sweetener in desserts, cookies, or even a sullen cup of coffee, it’s a sugar substitute with a complicated backstory. Stafidia (Raisins): If sunbathing were a competitive sport, grapes might win. Laid out to dry under the punishing Cretan sun, they become raisins, a staple in everything from cereal to stews. Raisins show up in desserts, salads, and even stuffed vegetables, because apparently, nothing says “adventure” like biting into rice and meeting a rogue grape.

How Tourists Can Get Involved in Trygos

September marks the height of Trygos, and local wineries are delighted—or perhaps just amused—to lead guided tours, which always seem to conclude with copious wine tasting and barely coherent stories about the year’s weather. Those thinking grapes are best admired from a safe distance should know that many villages expect visitors to roll up their sleeves, join the barefoot treading, or at least pretend not to mind the feeling of grape skins between their toes.

The harvest turns each village into a working festival. Children stomp in troughs while adults oscillate between nostalgic joy and the focused intensity of those hoping this year’s wine won’t resemble vinegar. Food is abundant. Last year’s wine always tastes “better this time.” Raki unites everyone present, or at least ensures temporary peace between neighbors who haven’t spoken since the last harvest.

Mihaela Lica Butler harvesting grapes at Aravanes.

Between mid-August and late September, visitors can chase the myth of the perfect grape harvest while acquiring purple-stained feet and a collection of unsolicited life advice from local elders. Wineries and farm-to-table stays lure the curious with promises of authenticity and the unspoken reality of early mornings.

For any tourist who thinks Greek tradition peaked with the Parthenon, a Crete grape harvest party will prove otherwise. Wine, laughter, and enough sticky fingers to count grapes until next year—this is Trygos, where grapes are more than fruit, and travelers are always welcome to join the spectacle.