INSETE Report: Travel Behavior and Economic Trends in Top Tourism Markets 2025

INSETE commissioned a study covering 14 major travel markets that provided Greece with 75.2% of its tourist income in 2024. This multi-country deep-dive gives us the cold, hard facts straight from the source: GWI, who know every move tourists make.

The study included citizens from Germany, the UK, the US, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Belgium, Romania, Austria, Switzerland, Israel, Sweden, and Denmark, interviewed in early 2025. As entertaining as a tax audit, it details how quality-for-price drives decisions and why weather trumps fancy hotel gyms. Beach vacations, because TikTok said so, remain at the top of the list, leaving mountain escapes and cultural gems in the dust. Don’t expect the study to go all political. Yes, Israel is in the mix (hello, current affairs), but only because data is data and drama is free.

Travel Behavior by the Numbers: What Moves Tourists?

Bullet points, because reading paragraphs is so last century:

Most travelers are eyeing both domestic and international trips. Half say they’ll pack a bag in the next 3-6 months.

Switzerland and Austria are leading the way, with 59% of respondents indicating they are ready to travel, followed by Italy (57%), Sweden (55%), and the UK and Denmark (53% each).

The US, Israel, Poland (48%), and Romania (50%) bring up the rear because someone has to.

Americans and French love their backyards, as do Italians, Poles, and Romanians. Everyone else is looking to hop borders.

Top reasons to go somewhere? Price, weather, and relaxation (because working from home is just not enough).

Road trips, staycations, adventure breaks, theme parks, or cruises—take your pick.

Beach resorts get nearly half the votes, while the rest settle for whatever Instagram tells them is cool this season.

Greeks can sigh in relief: Their country sits pretty in the top 5 Mediterranean destinations for air travel. Number one in Israel (take that, Cyprus).

Economic Forecasts: More Excuses Not to Travel

The world economy thinks tourists have too much fun, so it’s plotting to slow them down. According to the European Commission, most European economies are expected to grow in 2025, like tourists on a Monday morning flight. Denmark bucks the trend, showing more energy than a toddler with a triple espresso. Austria, unfortunately, is predicted to shrink. The US and the UK are stuck in the slow lane, too. Blame trade wars, budget fights, and governments pretending they still run things.

To add insult to injury, the US-China trade drama continues, with bonus beef between the US and Europe. That’s excellent news for those who love higher prices on everything and even less certainty about the future.

Greece: Still the Bronze God of Summer Holidays

Forget the tiny details; here’s the only thing Greeks care about: seats on a plane. Summer 2025 is expected to offer 28.5 million air seats, a 5.3% increase from last year. Even Brexit and trade battles can’t keep the Brits away, with 5.7 million seats reserved. The Germans, never one to be outdone, claim 4.8 million. Together, these two bring in a third of Greece’s tourist cash. Air traffic tells a story; it turns out Greece is still right up there with the best, even if the market mood can’t decide if it’s sunny or stormy.

Main Travel Behavior 2025 Takeaways

Travel behavior is primarily shaped by value for money and good weather.

Domestic travel dominates in the US, France, Italy, Poland, and Romania.

Beach holidays rule, road trips and adventure break into the top five

28.5 million plane seats point to packed Greek beaches again

Economic uncertainty, rising costs, and political squabbles could shape next year’s travel scene.

Bring your sunscreen, a flexible credit card, and zero expectations. Enjoy your trip—if your wallet survives the journey.

The report, in Greek, below: