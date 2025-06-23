AirHelp Unveils Free Flight-Tracking App with Real-Time Alerts

AirHelp introduced a no-cost flight-tracking app that supplies travelers with live flight information, immediate disruption alerts, and an option to add insurance for upcoming trips. With Europe’s growing rate of flight delays and cancellations in 2024 affecting over 287 million passengers, this new tool helps users manage travel details with accuracy and speed.

“Flight disruptions are becoming a major issue, especially during the summer season. We have always defended passenger rights. With our new app, we are taking another step: It’s an all-in-one tool offering real-time updates, help with cancellations or lost baggage, and smoother access to rightful compensation. At a time of growing uncertainty in aviation, our app delivers support and improves the travel experience,” said Tomasz Pawliszyn, CEO of AirHelp.

Main Features

Unlimited real-time flight tracking at no charge

Instant alerts for compensation eligibility during disruptions

Built-in options to add coverage for flights and luggage through AirHelp+

Live notifications about gate changes, delays, cancellations, and baggage claim numbers

Easy integration with calendars and Gmail for importing trips

Free eligibility check for compensation on flights from the past three years

Step-by-step guidance for filing compensation claims

Streamlined Protection and Claims for Travelers

The AirHelp app automatically alerts passengers if they qualify for flight compensation and offers clear guidance through the claim process. This includes a complimentary review of flights from the past three years, helping users claim what the law grants them.

Travelers can protect their bags and next flights with AirHelp+. Any disruptions—including delays, cancellements, or baggage problems—trigger quick alerts and assistance for claim filing. AirHelp+ handles compensation payouts within hours, therefore giving consumers dealing with unanticipated travel problems even more financial stability.

Real-World Utility and Support

The Flight and Claim Tracker simplifies travel logistics for busy passengers. It imports all forthcoming and past flights into a single dashboard by linking with email and calendar services, therefore giving passengers a complete view of their trip record. Live updates include changes to gates, delays, cancellations, and baggage carousels, allowing users to react quickly to real-time developments.

With the ability to add AirHelp+ protection, travelers can gain coverage for common issues: the app addresses compensation instantly, ensuring travelers are informed and supported with speed and reliability.