Nisyros Geopark Digital Guide Makes Official Debut

At the Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy, the new Nisyros Geopark Digital Guide made its official debut on June 17, 2025. The launch event welcomed Deputy Minister Stefanos Gikas and Manolis Koutoulakis, Secretary General for the Aegean & Island Policy. The digital guide will provide key information for visitors, offering a fresh way to explore Nisyros’s geological riches. Funding for this project came from the General Secretariat for the Aegean and Island Policy.

What Makes Nisyros Special?

Nisyros, a volcanic island in the Aegean Sea, is known for its distinctive geological features. Volcanic formations, striking caldera views, and unique landforms draw experts and travelers from many countries. The Nisyros Geopark has become a hotspot for those eager to witness rare geologic activity up close.

Key Facts at a Glance

Date of launch: June 17, 2025

Hosted by: Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy

Key officials present: Deputy Minister S. Gikas, Secretary General M. Koutoulakis

Developed in cooperation with: General Secretariat for Aegean & Island Policy Municipality of Nisyros Nisyros Municipal Public Benefit Company (D.I.K.E.N) National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, led by Professor Paraskevi Nomikou

Project funded by the General Secretariat for Aegean & Island Policy

Main purpose: Offer an interactive, modern guide to Nisyros Geopark, highlight geological and cultural heritage, and support UNESCO Global Geoparks candidacy



An Interactive Visitor Experience

Through this project, the Nisyros Geopark Digital Guide gives visitors and island fans an interactive tour on their devices. The app showcases natural and cultural history, bringing volcano formations and local stories to life with maps and visuals. With UNESCO Global Geoparks membership on the horizon, this tool is designed to unravel the mysteries of the island’s past and present.

The final decision on UNESCO membership is expected at the Global Geoparks Conference this September in Chile, generating excitement in the local community.

Collaboration and Regional Voices

This initiative is the result of cooperation between regional governments, national agencies, and academic experts. Professor Paraskevi Nomikou led the scientific aspects, ensuring the accuracy of the content. At the launch, Deputy Minister Gikas stated that the Nisyros Geopark Digital Guide combines science, innovation, and a strong sense of island identity. He also underscored the significance of expertly documented research and broad local cooperation.

Leaders’ Thoughts and Support

During the event, other officials stressed the guide’s value. Attendees included Dodecanese parliament members Yiannis Pappas and Vasilis-Nikolaos Ypsilantis, Greek National Tourism Organization Secretary General Andreas Fiorentinos, Mayor of Nisyros Christofis Koronaios, Kos-Nisyros Regional Governor Konstantina Svynou, and Small Islands Network President Eleftherios Kehagioglou.

Deputy Minister Gikas mentioned that the Nisyros Geopark Digital Guide, besides its technical excellence and engaging design, spreads a clear message: the Greek islands boast more than natural beauty; they have scientific depth and a strong cultural core. The Ministry pledged continued support for innovative, eco-friendly initiatives across all islands.

Downloading the App

Travelers eager to experience Nisyros Geopark firsthand can download the digital guide and start exploring the island’s volcanic treasures right away.

Learn more or download at: https://nisyrosgeopark.gr.