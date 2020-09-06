This Week’s Hashtag #creteisland Shares on Instagram

Pin 0 Shares

Each time we search Instagram for the best shares from Crete we run across companies that post amazing photos of the island. In the past we’ve focused mostly on individuals. But was this fair for our readers? Nope! we decided. Why not show super business profiles on Instagram too? So, here we go with great shares and some short company info.

Unique Greece is an Instagram presence created to show off the best of the island and to promote Unique Villas, an international vacation villa rental company.

Meanwhile In Crete (MinC) is a Crete inspiration channel dedicated to showing off the best of this island paradise we live on. As you can see in the image of the moon over Chania, the creators have a fine sense of what’s special about Greece’s biggest island.

I am sure it’s important to understand what “vacation” means to people in order to truly embrace hospitality. From the Instagram below by Nana Princess Hotel in Hersonissos, it seems pretty clear they get it. There’s nothing like drifting off in such a setting, but you feel it too, I know.

allincrete is another travel guide entity dedicated to showing off the island’s treasures, and the best places to see and visit.

Horizon Beach Hotel knows the value of beauty in all its forms. The hotel, located in amazing Hersonissos, has two adult pools, two kiddie pools, and direct access to the Cretan Sea.

SeaScape Luxury Residences is a new luxury apartment stay in fabulous Agia Pelagia. Their Instagram account manager just “gets it” on showing off this wonderful resort on Agia Pelagia Bay.