Herculaneum Ancient Roman Beach Reopens After 2,000 Years

A Roman beach, unveiled after two millennia, saw its first visitors on Wednesday following an extensive restoration at Herculaneum. Lying along the southern Italian coast in the Campania region, this ancient site was once a thriving seaside resort before Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 C.E., obliterating the area under layers of volcanic debris. History enthusiasts and curious onlookers will have the chance to walk upon this historic ground for the first time since that catastrophic event.

Visitors can walk or use wheelchairs to explore the site.

The beach is now covered with an accessible but similar dark material.

It is a poignant reminder of the 330 lives lost during the 79 C.E. eruption.

Ongoing excavations in Herculaneum and surrounding areas reveal new historical insights and treasures.

Ancient Roman city of Herculaneum, Italy. (Photo: Diego Delso)

Discovering the Tragic Past

The reopening of Herculaneum’s beach transformed it into a solemn destination, an accurate illustration of an ancient tragedy. Some 330 individuals died trying to flee from the volcanic catastrophe two millennia ago. Remnants of men, women, children, and even animals, including dogs and sheep, were discovered, primarily in boat houses and along the shoreline. Although earlier speculations suggested immediate death from extreme heat, further analysis in 2020 indicated that toxic fumes likely suffocated the victims.

One notable discovery in 2021 was the skeleton of a man in his mid-40s. Found just steps from the sea, he carried a pouch filled with what were likely his prized possessions. A wooden beam from the eruption ultimately ended his escape, with evidence showing it likely crushed his skull.

Insights into Ancient Life and Ongoing Excavations

Visitors today can traverse a tunnel, feeling as though they’ve travelled 2,000 years, to step onto the revitalized beach. Once blanketed with volcanic black sand, restoration efforts have made it accessible using a similar dark material. Walking along this beach offers a poignant reminder of the overwhelming force of nature that once annihilated this area.

Archaeological efforts at Pompeii, Herculaneum, and nearby sites such as Oplontis continue to yield remarkable discoveries. Recent excavations unearthed a shrine adorned with rare blue walls, children’s graffiti, and a fresco depicting flatbread, enriching the historical narrative of these ancient cities. The relentless activity at these sites is unveiling treasures that captivate scholars and visitors alike.

The extensive presence of ongoing construction projects in Herculaneum signifies a commitment to uncovering further historical marvels. Each new find enhances our understanding of ancient Roman culture and hurriedly pushes the boundaries of archaeological scholarship.