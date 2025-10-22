Four Dogs Found Poisoned Near Sitia Airport

A new incident of animal poisoning has alarmed residents of Sitia, Crete. Four dogs — three belonging to local owners and one stray — were found poisoned near the airport area after reportedly consuming a toxic substance, believed to be snail pesticide.

The case came to light following a report by the president of the Sitia Hunting Association. In response, a field team from the Hunting Federation of Crete and the Dodecanese — consisting of officer Giorgos Chorafas and the trained detection dog Nesi — conducted an on-site investigation on October 20, 2025.

It’s not the first time this has happened in Crete.

During the inspection, Nesi detected a spot containing traces of dog vomit, in which visible remnants of toxic material were found — reinforcing the suspicion of poisoning. The presence of other healthy animals in the surrounding area suggests that the contamination was limited to a small, localized zone.

All four affected dogs were transported to a local veterinarian for treatment and observation. Citizens who assisted in the rescue informed Mr. Chorafas that samples were collected and that the Sitia Police Department has been notified to initiate legal proceedings against an unknown perpetrator.

Participating in the operation was also gamekeeper Manolis Drosoforidis of the Sitia Hunting Association, who assisted with the investigation and documentation of the incident.

A Growing Concern Across Crete

This case adds to a worrying trend of animal poisonings on the island. In recent months, similar incidents have been reported in Mesara and other rural areas, often involving “bait” laced with white powder or pesticide-based mixtures intended for wild animals but indiscriminately harming pets and strays.

Environmental and animal welfare groups continue to call for stricter controls on toxic substances and tougher penalties for offenders. Local authorities urge residents to remain vigilant, report suspicious activity, and avoid leaving pets unattended in rural or agricultural zones.

The investigation near Sitia Airport is ongoing, with samples currently under analysis. Meanwhile, the four poisoned dogs remain under veterinary care, showing gradual signs of recovery.