Two men, aged 37 and 23 , were arrested at Souda Port in Crete .

, were arrested at . Authorities seized thousands of fireworks and firecrackers , along with weapons and ammunition.

, along with weapons and ammunition. Police believe the materials were imported from Slovakia .

. The seizure comes weeks before Orthodox Easter, the island’s loudest night of the year.

A Suitcase Full of Easter

Authorities in western Crete intercepted what can only be described as an unusually enthusiastic shipment of Easter celebrations this week.

Two men, aged 37 and 23, were arrested at Souda Port near Chania following a coordinated police operation targeting the illegal import and distribution of fireworks and weapons.

The suspects reportedly traveled to Slovakia, where they acquired a large quantity of fireworks and related equipment, then returned to Crete by ferry.

Police were waiting when they arrived. What officers discovered during the inspection could easily supply several villages’ worth of Easter night enthusiasm.

The Inventory

According to the official police statement, authorities seized:

5,460 sparklers

3,822 firecrackers

25 fountain-style fireworks

16 explosive fireworks

2 smoke grenades

3 remote ignition devices

2 pistols

3 magazines

611 rounds of ammunition

1 metal crossbow with 5 arrows

3 firearm silencers

optical equipment and accessories

a baton and a knife

The vehicle used to transport the materials was also confiscated.

Investigators are now examining whether the fireworks were intended for distribution across the island ahead of Orthodox Easter, when Crete’s sky traditionally becomes a battlefield of sparks, smoke, and competitive noise.

The Loudest Night of the Year

Orthodox Easter is one of the most important celebrations in Greece.

In Crete, it is also famously one of the loudest. Across towns and villages, church bells ring at midnight while thousands of fireworks erupt in celebration of the Resurrection. In some places, the display resembles a carefully orchestrated festival.

In others, it can look suspiciously like a fireworks arms race.

For many locals, it is a cherished tradition, passed down through generations and woven into the holiday’s atmosphere.

But every year the same debate returns. How much is celebration, and how much is simply excess?

A Tradition Under Pressure

This year, the question carries additional weight.

The broader geopolitical tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean have left many Crete residents more alert than usual to sudden loud noises or explosions.

Under such circumstances, the difference between festive fireworks and something more alarming can feel thinner than usual.

Authorities have not linked the seizure to any wider security threat. Nevertheless, the timing highlights the scale of the fireworks trade that quietly circulates on the island every year before Easter.

A Moment for Moderation

There is also another, often overlooked casualty of the annual fireworks spectacle.

Crete is home to thousands of stray cats, and the residents own hundreds of dogs, as well as countless other domestic pets and farm animals. For them, Easter night can be a terrifying experience.

Animal welfare groups routinely report injuries, panic, and long-term trauma caused by the relentless noise.

Celebration, after all, does not have to mean chaos. As Easter approaches, perhaps it is worth remembering that traditions evolve — and that joy does not need to arrive wrapped in explosives.

A little restraint would not diminish the celebration. It might simply make the night safer for everyone — including the many animals who have no idea why the sky suddenly sounds like war.