Souda remains on heightened alert for a fourth consecutive day.

All security protocols and air defense systems are activated.

Government officials urge calm.

The distance from Iran exceeds 2,400 km.

Academic analysis sees no immediate threat to Crete.

For a fourth day, Souda Bay is operating under reinforced security protocols. Air defense systems are fully activated. Monitoring continues at an elevated level.

This comes as tension in the Middle East intensifies, and reports of attacks near the British base at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus raise broader regional questions.

Government Tone Remains Calm

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis struck a reassuring tone, emphasizing that while readiness measures are in place, there is no immediate cause for alarm among civilians. At the same time, distance maps presented on Kρήτη TV revisited a key detail often lost in headlines: geography.

The numbers remain unchanged:

From Tehran to Souda: approximately 2,458 kilometers.

From Iran’s western border to Souda: roughly 2,368 kilometers.

That span crosses monitored airspace and layered defense systems across the Eastern Mediterranean.

Local Voices and Strategic Context

Residents living near the base are reacting in mixed ways. Some record the increased activity. Some express concern. Others point to Souda’s long-standing strategic nature and the defensive infrastructure already in place.

Mary Bossi, emeritus professor of International and European Studies at the University of Piraeus, speaking on Kρήτη TV, noted that the current operational focus appears directed toward states outside NATO structures. Regarding Crete specifically, she assessed that there is no immediate direct threat.

That assessment aligns with a significant portion of the local community.

Souda has historically played a role in major operations — during the Gulf War in 1991, the Iraq War in 2003, and the Afghanistan campaign. Its strategic relevance is not new. Its infrastructure was designed precisely for periods of heightened tension.

What Heightened Alert Means for Civilians

For residents of Chania and the surrounding areas, heightened alert translates into increased military activity and heightened monitoring. In the meantime, there were no civilian restrictions announced, no evacuation orders, no changes to civil protection guidance, and no advisory beyond general awareness.

In situations like this, information discipline matters.

Rely on official updates. Avoid circulating unverified claims. Save 112 as a precaution, as always in Greece, but understand that precaution is not prediction.