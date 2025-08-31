Sitia Airport Gets a Checkup and Passes with Flying Colors

Airports, like people, occasionally need a full-body checkup. And this week it was the turn of Sitia’s “Vitsentzos Kornaros” Municipal Airport—the small but proud air gateway of eastern Crete that often feels like the quiet cousin at the family reunion.

On inspection duty were the big bosses themselves: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Governor Giorgos Saounatsos and Deputy Governor for Airports Alexandros Karidis, who showed up to see if everything was in order. Spoiler alert: nothing exploded, no goats wandered onto the runway, and the airport staff survived the ordeal with dignity.

Meetings, Coffee, and Technical Details

The visit began the usual way: a sit-down meeting with Airport Director Dimitris Verigos and the airport staff. The agenda? Technical and operational issues—the kind that make aviation geeks perk up and everyone else reach for more coffee.

Runways, taxiways, infrastructure, staffing. The kinds of details that decide whether an Airbus lands smoothly or ends up parking in someone’s vineyard. Crete’s airports live and die on these meetings, especially smaller ones like Sitia that need every resource they can get during the crush of summer flights.

Walking the Ground

After the talking came the walking. The CAA leadership toured the terminal building, the maneuvering field, and the airport’s infrastructure. Think of it as the aviation version of a parent checking if your room is tidy: is the runway clean, are the lights working, are the chairs in the waiting area still upright?

For Sitia, which handles a mix of domestic flights and a handful of international charters, this kind of inspection matters. It reassures airlines, passengers, and European regulators that the airport is not just functioning—it is compliant, safe, and ready to keep traffic flowing even on Crete’s busiest days.

Security Gets Its Turn

While the top brass were inspecting, another team was busy doing what they do best: trying to catch everyone out. A delegation from the CAA’s Security Directorate carried out an Internal Quality Control Inspection.

Translation: they tested how well Sitia applies both Greek and European aviation security rules. Everything from access checks to baggage screening procedures came under the microscope. To keep everyone on their toes, they added a “Security Awareness” refresher course for airport staff, police officers, and everyone else who might need to spot something suspicious.

It is part test, part reminder—because the one time someone forgets a procedure, it is not just paperwork on the line.

EASA Approved and Proud

At the end of the day, the Civil Aviation Authority’s leadership pronounced themselves pleased. Sitia Airport is EASA-certified (that’s the European Union Aviation Safety Agency for those who do not spend their weekends reading aviation manuals), and the inspection confirmed that the airport meets its standards.

The praise went not only to the permanent staff, who keep the airport running year-round, but also to the seasonal reinforcements who arrive in summer when Crete’s skies are as busy as Athens rush hour. Without them, even small airports would buckle under the weight of holiday flights.

The Small Airport With a Big Job

Sitia is never going to rival Heraklion or Chania. It is smaller, quieter, and located on the far eastern edge of Crete. But that makes it all the more important for the region. For locals, it is a lifeline that spares them endless hours on mountain roads just to catch a flight. For tourists, it is a gateway to Lassithi’s less-crowded villages, gorges, and beaches.

And while its passenger numbers may look modest compared to Crete’s other hubs, every successful landing and every satisfied traveler adds to the island’s reputation.

Inspections Are Not Glamorous, But They Matter

Nobody writes poems about airport inspections. They do not make viral TikToks. But they are essential. They keep the runways open, the passengers safe, and the EU happy enough to keep sending money for upgrades.

In Sitia’s case, the inspection was also a morale boost: confirmation that despite limited staff and resources, the airport is functioning smoothly.

For the CAA chiefs, it was another box ticked on their regional tour. For the staff in Sitia, it was recognition that their hard work pays off. For everyone else? It was one more reason to know that when your flight touches down in eastern Crete, you are in safe hands.

The verdict is simple: Sitia passed its checkup. The terminal is tidy, the runway is ready, the staff are trained, and the paperwork is in order. In a country where airports can sometimes feel like they operate by improvisation, that is no small victory.

So next time you land in Sitia—whether to start a holiday in Lassithi or to return home—you might want to tip your hat to the people who keep the place running. After all, behind every flight are hours of meetings, inspections, and drills that make sure your biggest problem is deciding between souvlaki or seafood once you leave the terminal.

Sitia may not be Crete’s busiest airport, but it just proved it can handle the pressure. And in aviation, that is the only score that counts.