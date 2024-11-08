Celebrate the Semiquincentennial of the U.S. with Princess Cruises

Embark on a journey through history and natural beauty with Princess Cruises as they reveal their exceptional 2026 itineraries celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the 1776 United States Declaration of Independence. Princess Cruises voyages will offer access to breathtaking fall foliage, charming seaside towns, and rich heritage.

Sapphire and Majestic Princess Set Sail

First-ever Season for Sapphire Princess: Sapphire Princess graces the Canada and New England waters for the first time, joining the Majestic Princess, sailing from New York, Boston, and Québec City. Majestic Princess Excursions from New York: Seven-day voyages highlighting Newport, Boston, Saint John, and Halifax, departing October 3, 2026.

Additional October departures span several weeks and feature ports like Portland and Halifax. Sapphire Princess Cruises from Boston and Québec: Starting September 3, 2026, ten-day adventures from Boston to Québec include overnight stays in Québec City and visits to Charlottetown, Sydney, Saguenay, and more.

The commemorative 14-day cruise honors U.S. history with stops at Saguenay, Charlottetown, and others, including an overnight in New York City, setting sail on October 23, 2026.

In-Depth Cruise Tours for the History Buff

Princess Cruises introduces two elaborate cruise tour options for those with a thirst for deeper exploration:

Historic America Tour: Seven nights on land visiting Washington D.C., Monticello, and Philadelphia’s Independence Hall.

Seven nights on land visiting Washington D.C., Monticello, and Philadelphia’s Independence Hall. Maple Explorer Tour: A journey through majestic landmarks like Niagara Falls, Ottawa, and Montréal, with a serene Thousand Islands cruise.

Majestic Princess and Sapphire Princess offer refined accommodations, exquisite dining, and top-tier entertainment. Their MedallionClass experience enhances every voyage with exceptional service and tailored experiences. Guests can benefit from inclusive packages like Princess Plus, offering up to 65% savings on amenities like WiFi and beverages.

“Each cruise is meticulously curated to blend the natural allure and historic essence of Canada and New England,” remarked Princess Cruises in their official press release here.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting www.princess.com.