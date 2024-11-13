Seabourn Cruises Sees Expedition Bookings Boom

Leading ultra-luxury cruise and expedition travel brand Seabourn, experienced exceptional booking volume for its expedition voyages, demonstrating a high level of interest and desire by luxury travelers to experience a Seabourn ultra-luxury expedition vacation.

Current net bookings for expedition voyages are nearly 30 percent more compared to this same time in 2023. Limited space is available on the award-winning ships Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit during the 2025 expedition season, including the Northwest Passage, Arctic, Amazon, and South Pacific, with some destinations already sold out. Due to the strong demand and high occupancy levels, prices continue to rise, and guests are encouraged to book now for the best pricing and suite availability. Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn, offered this:

We are very encouraged by the extensive amount of interest and bookings for our expedition voyages, which indicates that the time to book a Seabourn expedition is now when space may be limited or even fully booked. When we introduced our first expedition ship more than two years ago, we knew that we would deliver an extraordinary experience that would exceed our guests’ expectations, and I’m beyond thrilled to share that we have been able to do this. Our strong booking volume clearly demonstrates that travelers have responded incredibly well to our ultra-luxury expedition experiences.

Since Seabourn launched its expedition ships, the cruise line has received more than 15 awards and accolades, recognizing the outstanding expedition offerings and services.

In addition to the popular 2025 season, space is still available on the line’s 2026-2027 expedition voyages. Travelers who wish to explore the majesty of Antarctica may book a voyage on either Seabourn Venture or Seabourn Pursuit in late 2025 and early 2026. The ships will operate a series of 11- and 13-day voyages to Antarctica, as well as two 21-day and one 28-day voyage that will include South Georgia and the Falkland Islands.

Following the Antarctica season between March and November 2026, Seabourn Venture will sail on a series of 10- to 25-day voyages to Iceland, Greenland, and the British Isles. Seabourn Pursuit will operate expedition voyages ranging from 10 to 22 days to the South Pacific and the Kimberley in Western Australia between March and November 2026. Both ships return to Antarctica November 2026 through March 2027.

Both Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit offer the same luxurious small ship experience that travelers have come to expect from Seabourn, enhanced by world-class equipment that allows the line to offer its widest range of expedition activities led by an expert 23-person expedition team of scientists, scholars, naturalists, and more. Designed and built for remote, diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards, the ship includes a plethora of modern hardware and technology that extends the ship’s global deployment and capabilities. There is close to 30,000 square feet of deck space and special touches at every turn, as well as indoor and outdoor guest areas with nearly 270-degree views. In addition, a 4K GSS Cineflex Camera is mounted on the mast of the Constellation Lounge and capable of broadcasting imagery from miles ahead on monitors located throughout the ship and in guest suites.

The ships are also equipped with enhanced Wi-Fi connectivity with SpaceX’s Starlink, providing its expedition guests with faster service and greater connectivity, rivaling the best Wi-Fi experiences available on land.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of six modern ships. The all-inclusive boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.