savePapoura Protest Unites Locals and Archaeologists at Heraklion’s Lions’ Square (Photos)

At five in the afternoon, sunlight cascaded over Lions’ Square. The dense leaves of the oldest ficus in Heraklion cast a cool shade near the ever-present Morosini Fountain. People from many backgrounds, including archaeologists, students, local shopkeepers, and visitors, began to gather quietly. Their faces showed purpose, not anger. The event, shaped by respect and urgency, marked a chapter in Crete’s ongoing story of memory and identity.

This wasn’t just a simple protest. I noticed a shared respect among the crowd as traditional Cretan songs drifted from a portable speaker.

At 5 pm, the center of Heraklion took on a dignified air as a group formed in Lions’ Square, gathered quietly by the Morosini Fountain’s carved lions.

Papoura Hill, which lies at risk from the new Kastelli airport construction, drew them here. Beneath its soil, a unique circular ruin rests. Researchers believe it dates back to the earliest period of Minoan civilization. Among European ancient sites, this formation stands alone, rarely matched in significance or mystery.

Placards bearing “#savePapoura” drew glances from passersby. Curious tourists stepped closer, asking questions, drawn into the story.

Papoura Hill: The Heartbeat of Crete’s Past

The Association of Greek Archaeologists called this gathering to speak for a place that cannot speak for itself. The message, carried by thoughtful speeches and written on signs like “#savePapoura” and “Save Papoura,” felt clear. A senior archaeologist addressed the crowd first. His words were measured but full of feeling. He explained that Papoura is more than a field of stones—it’s a fragment of Crete’s living memory. Losing it, he said, would erase an essential part of history, not just alter a landscape.

The Association of Greek Archaeologists (AEA) called the community together. Their message carried an urgency that could not be missed.

Others stepped forward, their voices weaving between the steady sounds of the city. Students, seasoned experts, and curious tourists each shaped the story with their perspectives.

Another archaeologist summarized for onlookers what the protest was all about:

“We want growth for Crete, but not at the price of thoughtless loss. You can move a radar tower. You can’t move Papoura Hill.”

“Papoura is more than a mound. It is history you can touch, memory shaped into earth and stone. To allow its loss is not just to lose ruins, but a piece of Crete’s soul.”

People held their signs high, and some visitors paused in mid-walk, drawn in by the sense of purpose. Local shopkeepers watched from their thresholds. The moments felt both intimate and grand.

As the sun dipped lower, the protesters surounded the fountain holding hands. For those minutes, silence fell under the ficus. It created more than atmosphere—it brought a sense of remembrance, a deliberate honoring of the past.

This was no protest filled with anger. Instead, it was a respectful appeal for wisdom.

When the gathering ended, most did not rush away. They lingered, sharing quiet conversation and stories. The music did not stop. Instead, it seemed to echo what had happened—a powerful, peaceful stand for something older than any plan, older than the city itself.

I left the square with a lasting impression. Papoura Hill is more than a location on a map. It’s a voice, a reminder set in stone. If we listen, we can carry its memory far into the future. #savePapoura