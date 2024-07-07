Reopening of the Samothrace Archaeological Museum

The restored Samothrace Archaeological Museum has officially reopened during a ceremony led by Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni.

Located in the northeastern Aegean, Samothrace has always piqued the interest of archaeologists due to the significance of the Sanctuary of the Great Gods. The Samothrace Archaeological Museum, originally designed by American architect St. Shaw and inaugurated in 1955 by Georgios Rallis, was the first archaeological museum in Thrace.

A Historic Milestone for Samothrace

After nearly six decades of continuous operation, the Samothrace Archaeological Museum underwent restoration and expansion through funding from the Ministry of Culture, with the work included in the Eastern Macedonia and Thrace Regional Operational Program of the NSRF 2007-2013. The re-exhibition was financed under the NSRF 2014-2020.

Closed for restoration in 2014, it began reopening in phases, with Room A welcoming visitors again in 2020. Rooms B and C followed in August 2021, and Rooms D and E just reopened this week.

Room A : Displays fragments and partial reconstructions of key buildings of the Sanctuary, including Hieron, the Altar Court, and the Rotunda of Arsinoe.

: Displays fragments and partial reconstructions of key buildings of the Sanctuary, including Hieron, the Altar Court, and the Rotunda of Arsinoe. Room B : This section features photographs and details of the island’s archaeological research, plus a video with a 3D rendering of the Sanctuary’s structures.

: This section features photographs and details of the island’s archaeological research, plus a video with a 3D rendering of the Sanctuary’s structures. Room C : Houses recently restored fragments from a building dedicated to the Great Gods by Alexander the Great’s stepbrother Philip III Arrhidaeus and his posthumous son, Alexander IV.

: Houses recently restored fragments from a building dedicated to the Great Gods by Alexander the Great’s stepbrother Philip III Arrhidaeus and his posthumous son, Alexander IV. Room D: Exhibits finds from cemeteries.

Exhibits finds from cemeteries. Atrium: Displays a collection of inscriptions.

Minister Mendoni expressed her pleasure at the reopening, stating, “We dedicate this fully restored and upgraded Archaeological Museum to the island, its residents, and visitors. Since 2019, the Ministry has opened 21 museums, including this one. Our efforts in the Regional Unity of Evros, funded by the NSRF and the Recovery Fund, total approximately 40 million euros, with 6.5 million euros allocated to Samothrace. Projects include work on the Sanctuary of the Great Gods, the Castle, and the Tower of Fonias. These projects result from the dedication of the Ministry’s valiant staff and the political will to secure necessary funding. We now celebrate this tangible result: a new Museum.”

Practical Information for Visitors

To reach the museum, follow the path to the Sanctuary starting at the parking lot near the church of Agia Paraskevi in Paleopoli. The museum is just before the entrance to the archaeological site and welcomes visitors daily from 8:30 to 15:30. Admission is free, and pets are not allowed. For reservations and further details, call (+30) 255 104 1474.

Future Projects and Community Involvement

Minister Mendoni also discussed upcoming projects to protect the archaeological site from climate change-induced flooding and plans to restore the adjacent old Xenia building into a shop and refreshment area. She emphasized the importance of community involvement in utilizing these infrastructures to promote high-level tourism, which would benefit the island significantly.

During her visit, Minister Mendoni met with the Mayor of Samothrace, Athanasios Vitsas, and other officials, emphasizing the importance of collaboration. She also inspected the medieval Pyrgos of Fonias, a 15th-century defensive structure currently undergoing restoration with a budget of 1.5 million euros from the Recovery Fund.