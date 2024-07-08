Greek Maritime Golf Event: Where Golf Meets Charity

For ten years, the Greek Maritime Golf Event has united the spheres of golf and maritime. Scheduled to take place from September 5-8, 2024, at Costa Navarino in Messinia, this prestigious tournament is a staple in the golfing calendar. The event highlights the sport and gives back to society through its annual charitable activities.

Playing Golf for a Good Cause

This year, the Greek Maritime Golf Event continues its tradition of supporting charitable causes. The spotlight will again be on the Parents’ Association of Children with Cancer “Floga.” During the awards night on Saturday, September 7, attendees can participate in raffles. The funds raised from these raffles will be donated to “Floga,” aiding children battling cancer and their families. The association focuses on providing medical, psychological, and social care while also advocating for improved conditions for these young patients. For more details, visit www.floga.org.gr.

On behalf of the parents and children of Floga, the Panhellenic Association of Parents of Children with Cancer, I would like to express our gratitude for the invitation to attend the top maritime golf tournament for the 2nd consecutive year. For us, supporting our effort is not only a joy and honor but also special recognition of our work, which we have been carrying out for 42 years alongside children with cancer. The chain of friends of Floga, which continues to grow, is for us parents the strength that gives us the courage and the will to continue our efforts to improve the medical, psychological, and social care of our children. Together we convey the most essential message: ‘Childhood cancer CAN be cured. Maria Trifonidis, the president of the Parents’ Association of Children with Cancer “Floga”

Greek Maritime Golf Event 2023 (Photo: Angelos Zymaras)

The Thrill of the Competition

More than 80 senior maritime executives will compete in this year’s event. Teams of four will take to the greens on Friday, September 6, at the International Olympic Academy Golf Course. The competition will continue with another shotgun scramble game on Saturday, September 7, at The Hills Course. Players will enjoy breathtaking landscapes featuring centuries-old olive trees and panoramic views of the Ionian Sea, Navarino Bay, and Pylos Port.

An Event of Distinction

Under the auspices of the Greek Ministry of Tourism and the Greek National Tourism Organization, Birdie Events organizes the Greek Maritime Golf Event, spearheaded by Thanos Karantzias, a renowned Greek PGA golfer. ActiveMedia Group, awarded Sports Marketing Agency of the Year, will handle the event’s gold production. This exclusive tournament is open only to esteemed members of the Greek maritime industry.

Stay tuned for more details on this year’s event schedule in the coming weeks.