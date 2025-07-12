Sabbionara Gate Restoration Moves Forward

Restoration of the Sabbionara Gate begins after years of legal and bureaucratic hurdles.

Full project cost estimated at approximately 3.7 million euros.

The Venetian wall segment and Sabbionara Gate faced decades of neglect and decay.

Original name, “Mikro Martinengo,” later replaced by “Sabbionara” for its beachside location.

The gate dates to 1603, with a history stretching through Venetian and Ottoman times.

Much of the bastion’s original structure was buried during port expansion.

The well-known 1930s Commercial School now stands atop the bastion.

Official support is emphasised by the Greek Ministry of Culture and the Region of Crete.

A Glimpse at Heraklion’s Forgotten Landmark

For many years, the Sabbionara Gate stood silent by the sea, its once-proud stonework fading beneath the weight of time and the city’s bustle. Weeds crept along its weathered arch, and cracks widened as seasons passed, a quiet warning of what could be lost. After a complicated chain of delays, disputes in court, and negotiations between prospective contractors, work has finally started to restore this significant part of Heraklion’s history.

The Greek Ministry of Culture, with help from the Region of Crete, approved nearly 3.7 million euros to stabilise and renew both the Sabbionara Gate and the straight section of the Venetian wall along Doukos Beaufort. Official statements emphasize the project’s importance: “Το Μνημείο παραμένει σε κατάσταση διακινδύνευσης για τη δημόσια ασφάλεια. Προέχει η αποκατάστασή του” [“The monument remains a safety risk for the public. Its restoration is a priority.”]. These efforts reflect a deep commitment to preserving the story these stones still carry.

From Sandy Shores to Fortified Walls

Sabbionara Gate’s history traces back to the early 17th century. The Venetians first called it “Mikro Martinengo,” named after commander Girolamo Martinengo. Later, the name “Sabionara,” meaning “Gate of Sand,” took hold because builders placed it right on the beach. Its construction finished in 1603. Like the other coastal gates, Sabbionara was smaller and less ornate than Heraklion’s main entrances.

Even as centuries changed hands, the gate adapted. When the Turks captured the city, they rebuilt the bastion. The gate then served locals for generations until later port developments buried much of the structure under embankments and modern buildings. Only the sea-facing exit of the gate remains entirely untouched, while the city side now features a distinct gabled face that restoration crews have recently uncovered again. “Η αποκατάσταση δίδει νέα πνοή στη μνήμη του τόπου” [“The restoration breathes new life into the memory of the place.”].

Today, the flat upper level of the bastion supports a building from the 1930s, once the Commercial School of Heraklion and now home to the 6th High School. Yet, beneath these schoolyard footsteps lie centuries of stories waiting to be heard again.

The rebirth of Sabbionara Gate isn’t just about saving old stonework. It brings back a chapter in Heraklion’s story that visitors can now walk through and imagine. The structure’s journey—from a Venetian beach gate, through the upheavals of war and change, left to decay, then finally saved—captures the spirit of Crete’s capital.