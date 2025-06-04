Swimming Prohibited Areas on Rethymno Beaches

Swimming is permitted on most Rethymno beaches flanked by the Cretan and Libyan Seas.

Some select spots have a strict “swimming prohibited” policy.

Areas off-limits include ship anchorages, within 200 meters of sewer and sanitation outflows, and near river mouths.

Mandatory signs must warn of “Unsafe Water” in banned locations.

Local authorities must maintain clean and functional beaches that are permitted.

The Regional Health Directorate regularly checks water quality.

The Regional Directorate for Public Health and Social Welfare, not to be confused with your cruise ship’s entertainment coordinator, issues the official verdict on where it’s safe to swim in Rethymno. When these folks talk, everyone listens—unless they’re wearing earplugs and floating on a giant inflatable flamingo.

If your heart aches for aquatic freedom, good news: most beaches in Rethymno, from the familiar stretches of the Cretan Sea to the breezy side of the Libyan Sea, happily permit swimming. Sunbathers can breathe easily, provided they’re not within the eyeshot of a sewage pipe or a marine engine belching diesel.

The less fortunate zones are not so forgiving. Some spots cater more to ships, outflows, and things that do not belong near bare feet.

Areas Where Swimming Is Prohibited

Swimming is prohibited in Rethymno’s less-than-idyllic waters at the following:

Ship harbours, anchorages, and any well-groomed marina designed to encourage boat traffic but repel swimsuit-clad humans.

Within 200 meters of any sewer outlet, where the only bubbles you should trust are the ones from your soft drink.

Within 200 meters on either side of outflow pipes from biological treatment plants—because nature’s rejuvenation process is no spa day.

Within 200 meters of a river mouth, a spot where fresh water and questionable substances cross paths.

Statistics from recent spot checks say it all:

Over 90% of Rethymno’s coastline is classified as safe for swimming.

Less than 10% carries the dubious honour of a swimming ban.

Three warning zones are marked in every harbour, one for each of the principal outflow types (sewer, sanitation plant, river).

The Art of Keeping Up Appearances

Those in charge—local governments, port funds, and anyone else roped in by an official stamp—must keep beaches presentable. This means bathrooms that won’t traumatise users, changing stalls that are ambitious enough to offer both privacy and shelter and bins that are used for trash. Compliance is not left to chance; periodic inspections, water samples, and excessive paperwork keep officials busy throughout the year.

Should anyone so much as contemplate dipping a toe in forbidden waters, clear signage delivers the sobering news: “Waters Not Suitable For Swimming.” There is no need to puzzle out ambiguous graphics—the words say it all, sparing visitors from risky interpretation.

So, if the urge to channel your inner dolphin strikes, know before you go. Rethymno’s beaches may look identical at first glance, but the real separation comes not in waves or sand—but in whether you see “swimming prohibited” signs before you commit to that first splash. In this game of aquatic roulette, it’s the informed traveller who enjoys more than just dry feet.

For everyone else? Well, there’s always the hotel pool—chlorinated, regulated, and mercifully distant from anything described as “effluent.”