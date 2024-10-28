8% Drop in Bookings for the October 28 Long Weekend

There was an 8% decrease in booking for organized trips during the October 28 long weekend

Economic strains make even short getaways a luxury

Greek destinations face booking declines compared to last year

With an 8% drop in reservations for organized journeys in Greece and abroad, travel agencies are witnessing a stark change in travel dynamics for the October 28 long weekend compared to last year, Neakriti reported. Insights from the Federation of Greek Associations of Tourist and Travel Agencies reveal that existing bookings reflect the financial difficulties currently affecting Greek households. The Federation’s data highlights that even brief escapes to nearby locations have become a luxury for most citizens.

Insights from Industry Leaders

Speaking with Kriti TV reporters, Michalis Vlatakis, the President of Tourism Agents and Travel Agencies of Crete, said that the booking reduction, nearing 10% compared to last year, aligns with the economic challenges widespread among Greeks. These issues have rendered holiday trips during the October 28 break less attainable than before. Vlatakis notes that travel packages appealing to domestic travellers have consistently seen reduced interest, a trend pervasive since summer, with no anticipated uptick for the upcoming festive period.

Though some individual Greek destinations might show satisfactory figures, popular locations during this season are predominantly small, mountainous villages with limited capacity. This leaves a gap in comprehensive demand analysis for the holiday period. Even short trips have become unattainable dreams in a climate where financial hardship tightens its grip on households. Nevertheless, organized tours to Greek and international locales seem to maintain a degree of appeal amidst these trying times.