Avitor.ai: The AI Wingman for Travel Research and Bookings

Avitor.ai has rolled out its vertical AI agents designed for private aircraft travel research and bookings. Brokers and online travel agents (OTAs) now have access to autonomous AI tools that respond to customer questions with contextual understanding. These agents are always available, boosting productivity while delivering enhanced customer experiences.

According to the company, the AI agents are powered by advanced technology to handle industry-specific inquiries with precision. While standard chatbots scratch the surface, Avitor.ai’s tools dive deep into the private aviation niche.

Our AI functions not as a chatbot but as an expert advisor with the depth of knowledge required to support complex decision-making and operational needs. This is the support brokers and OTAs need to improve their productivity and conversion rates. Wen Wang, CEO of Avitor.ai

A Knowledge Hub Built to Jet Set

At the heart of Avitor.ai’s system is the Knowledge Hub, a curated repository of aviation data enhanced with Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG). This Hub combines real-time updates, human-curated insights, and customer interaction feedback to provide accurate, industry-aware responses. Over 2 million flight records and 25,000 sales queries have shaped the AI’s core, giving it unmatched expertise in private aviation.

What makes it unique? The Knowledge Hub evolves continuously. Every interaction refines its performance, ensuring that responses stay sharp and relevant.

Additionally, Avitor.ai Now Offers:

Avitor.ai introduced several standout features to further streamline travel planning:

AI Quote Reader : Processes quotes in different file types and organizes them in the “My Flights” dashboard. Brokers can ditch cluttered inboxes and focus on top-tier quotes.

: Processes quotes in different file types and organizes them in the “My Flights” dashboard. Brokers can ditch cluttered inboxes and focus on top-tier quotes. Automated Empty Leg Updates : Updates details for over 2,000 empty leg flights three times a week—Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 2 p.m. ET. Offers the freshest options in private aviation.

: Updates details for over 2,000 empty leg flights three times a week—Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 2 p.m. ET. Offers the freshest options in private aviation. Empty Leg Alerts : Subscriptions for custom notifications on new deals help brokers grab the best offers for clients in real time.

: Subscriptions for custom notifications on new deals help brokers grab the best offers for clients in real time. Free Widget: Brokers can create a professional flight inquiry page where users can seamlessly access Avitor.ai’s aircraft data for bookings.

Unlike generic tools, Avitor.ai delivers solutions catering to brokers and OTAs. Its large language model equips users with precise answers, dramatically cutting response times.