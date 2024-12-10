Destination by Hyatt to Offer a Cycladic Escape in Paros

The sun-soaked shores of Paros will welcome the first-ever Destination by Hyatt hotel in Greece. Scheduled to open in 2026, this milestone project is a collaboration between Hyatt, PAROSTEC, and SWOT Hospitality, bringing an exciting dimension of luxury to the Cycladic islands.

“Partnering with Hyatt and PAROSTEC on such an iconic project is a privilege. Together, we aim to create a world-class property that stands as a beacon of elegance and Greek culture,” said Panos Konstantinidis, CEO at SWOT Hospitality.

A Riviera-Style Retreat

Hyatt’s new venture will feature 50 thoughtfully designed accommodations. These will include:

25 Standard Rooms

25 Suites

What sets it apart? Forty rooms will have private pools, while eleven will offer indulgent hot tubs. Guests can expect a mix of elegance and modern convenience tailored for ultimate relaxation.

Exclusive Amenities

According to the press release, the hotel’s offerings will elevate every visitor’s experience. Guests can look forward to:

A fine-dining restaurant crafted for exquisite flavours

A themed culinary space serving unique gourmet delights

A luxury spa for complete rejuvenation

Views that capture the raw beauty of the Cyclades

Modern Style Meets Island Charm

Makridis & Associates, the architectural masterminds behind the project, have designed the hotel as a tribute to Paros’ charm. Their focus? Merging modern elegance with the natural beauty of the Cycladic islands.

Briana Swift, RVP of Development for Northern Europe at Hyatt, expressed excitement over the project: “We’re thrilled to bring the Destination by Hyatt experience to Greece. Paros is an ideal destination, combining authenticity with breathtaking beauty.”

According to George Economopoulos and George Kangelis of PAROSTEC, the new hotel will be committed to the local community and will keep the environment at the forefront.