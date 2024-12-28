Severe Weather Brings Storms, Winds, and Snow Across Key Regions

A severe weather front will impact various parts of Greece this last stretch of the year. Heavy rain, thunderstorms, powerful winds, and snow are expected. Meteorologists warn that conditions may be more extreme in certain regions.

Rain and Thunderstorms: Central and southern parts of the Aegean Sea, Cyclades, and Crete will see heavy rainfall and storms.

Today’s Regional Forecasts:

Northern Greece – Macedonia & Thrace

Weather: Increased cloud cover with rain, sleet, and dense snow in hilly to mountainous terrains, especially early.

Central Greece, Euboea & Eastern Mainland

Weather: Persistent rain and storms in areas including Euboea and eastern parts of the mainland. Thick snow is expected in elevated regions.

Islands of the Aegean & Crete

Weather: Rain and scattered storms, especially strong in the Cyclades and parts of Crete. Snowfall anticipated in higher altitudes.

Upcoming Weather Outlook

Sunday

Eastern regions and the Aegean may see more rain, especially early in the day. Light snow could occur in Crete’s highlands. Most areas outside the east will clear up.

Winds: Northerly winds remain strong in the Aegean but gradually weaken.

Monday

Most areas will have clear skies with isolated clouds. Brief showers are possible in Crete or surrounding areas.

Winds: Light winds in the west, moderate in the east.

Tuesday & New Year’s Day

Calm weather dominates, with limited visibility in some areas during early and late hours. Temperatures continue to rise slightly, though inland frost continues.

Travel and Safety Tips for Tourists and Residents

Be Prepared: Pack warm clothes and waterproof gear if traveling to affected areas.

Stay informed and be cautious during this stretch of severe weather.